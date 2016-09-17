In first start of season, Jason Vargas leads Royals to a 3-2 win over the White Sox

1:33 Royals manager Ned Yost doesn't think team is tired Pause

0:45 Royals infielder Christian Colon hits career first home run

1:59 Jason Vargas to make first start since Tommy John surgery Saturday

0:45 Royals manager Ned Yost talks after 8-0 loss to A's

3:16 Royals were not in no-doubles defense when Joakim Soria gave up lead

1:31 Royals' Danny Duffy talks after latest start

1:38 Royals manager Ned Yost explains decision to use Joakim Soria in loss

2:26 Royals catcher Salvador Perez excited about birth of second son, Johan Salvador

0:32 Royals manager Ned Yost talks after 16-3 blowout to the A's

1:14 Royals rookie Hunter Dozier, awaiting major-league debut, improving at right field