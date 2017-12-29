Former Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis.
Baseball

Wade Davis reportedly agrees to a record deal with the Rockies

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 29, 2017 10:07 AM

Another former Royals closer got a nice payday from the Colorado Rockies.

On Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported that Colorado had a deal in place with former Royals/Cubs closer Wade Davis. Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports and Passan reported that the deal is for $52 million over three years. The average salary per season of $17.33 million is the highest ever for a relief pitcher, Passan said.

Davis, who was traded from the Royals to the Cubs last December, had 32 saves and 2.30 ERA in 59 games for the Cubs, who advanced to the National League Championship Series.

The Rockies’ closer in 2017 was Greg Holland, who saved 41 games in his first season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015 when he was with the Royals.

Thomas Harding, who is the Rockies’ beat writer for MLB.com, on Thursday wrote that Holland “remains the favorite to return as the Rockies’ closer.”

It remains to be seen if the Rockies feel like Davis will be the closer or if they will also try and bring back Holland, who is a free agent.

Holland made $15 million this year, but he did not exercise the $15 million player option after the 2017 season.

Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

