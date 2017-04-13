McCaskill roots for the Royals — with one exception

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill told The Star’s editorial board that she almost always roots for the Kansas City Royals.
But the one exception comes when the team plays the St. Louis Cardinals — her favorite team as a child.
She recalled listening to Harry Caray call Cardinal games on a transistor radio with a loved one.
“I was raised a Cardinal fan,” she told the editorial board.
But when the Royals do well, she’ll pull for Kansas City’s team.
“It was fun to be at ... the final game of the (2015) World Series” in New York, McCaskill said. The Royals clinched the crown in New York at that game.
“We were surrounded by Mets fans,” McCaskill said. “It was fun to be heckled by the New York fans as the Kansas City Royals became champions again.”
Comments