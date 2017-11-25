Staley pulls off dramatic victory for Missouri Class 5 state football title

More Videos 1:54 Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion Pause 3:12 Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 1:06 Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures 0:32 Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 1:40 Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside 0:21 Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis 3:26 After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game 2:35 Terez A. Paylor breaks down the Chiefs-Bills matchup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion Staley converted a do-or-die two-point conversion with nine seconds left, the lasting highlight in a 36-35 seesaw victory over Pattonville in the Missouri Class 5 state championship Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Staley converted a do-or-die two-point conversion with nine seconds left, the lasting highlight in a 36-35 seesaw victory over Pattonville in the Missouri Class 5 state championship Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Staley converted a do-or-die two-point conversion with nine seconds left, the lasting highlight in a 36-35 seesaw victory over Pattonville in the Missouri Class 5 state championship Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star