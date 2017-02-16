Celebration of life for Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell scheduled for Saturday

A celebration of life for Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Resurrection in Leawood.
Driskell died Wednesday, three days after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm at a local restaurant. He was 43.
His wife, Kari, posted the information about his services .
“In true Eric Driskell fashion, please wear your Tiger gear,” Kari wrote.
Driskell’s unanticipated death has shaken the Kansas City community, with coaches and players sharing memories of Driskell with The Star throughout the week.
The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff, whose kids who attended Blue Valley High and knew Driskell, wrote a tribute to the coach Wednesday.
