Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell in ICU after brain aneurysm ruptures

Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell is in intensive care after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm late Sunday, according to his wife.
“To be honest, it’s not good,” Kari Driskell posted to her social media pages. “He needs a miracle.”
Driskell took over the Blue Valley football program in 2010 after a long tenure as an assistant coach and won the Kansas Class 5A state championship in his first season. He added another state title in 2013 for his alma mater.
He and his wife have two children.
Driskell was the Kansas City Chiefs’ selection for the Kansas coach of the year last fall after leading the Tigers to a second place finish in Kansas Class 6A.
He is also the school’s head boys track coach.
