February 6, 2017 12:53 PM

Watch: Former Park Hill athlete Chris Nilsen claims No. 1 pole vault in NCAA

By Sam McDowell

After a record-setting high school pole vault career, former Park Hill standout Chris Nilsen has carried his prosperity into college.

Nilsen, a freshman at South Dakota, took over the NCAA national pole vault lead Saturday, when he cleared the bar at 18 feet, 4  3/4 inches at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet in Vermillion, S.D.

Nilsen had established the No. 1 spot in the NCAA indoor season a week earlier before Air Force’s Kyle Pater topped the mark. On Saturday, Nilsen claimed the lead back (18 feet, 4  1/2 inches).

Nilsen graduated high school as the American record holder in the pole vault, though that lasted less than one year. Lafayette (La.) High School junior Armand Duplantis broke the record on Jan. 7, and then cleared 18 feet, 9  1/4 inches on Saturday.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

