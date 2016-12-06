Staley senior Julian Ross wins Simone Award as top player in Kansas City

An injury to a teammate forced Staley running back Julian Ross into the starting lineup for the first time last fall. He responded with 10 touchdowns over the final six games of his junior season.
It was merely a sign of things to come.
A year later, Ross’ first full season as a starter concluded with the top individual trophy in Kansas City.
Ross was presented with the Thomas A. Simone Award during a ceremony Tuesday at his high school. The honor is for the most outstanding football player across all classes in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Ross (6-0, 189 pounds) rushed for 2,257 yards and 37 touchdowns. He added four more receiving touchdowns for a total of 41 trips into the end zone during his senior season. In six different games, he scored at least four times. He failed to cross the goal line only once — a playoff victory against Liberty North in which he departed before halftime with an injury.
The initial three seasons of Ross’ high school football career included 1,043 rushing yards. He more than doubled that total in his senior year alone.
He has not committed to a college yet but plans to play somewhere.
Blue Valley senior quarterback Matthew Dercher, Park Hill senior defensive end Chester Graves and Shawnee Mission North senior quarterback Will Schneider were also finalists for the honor.
The remainder of the Simone Awards will be announced Tuesday during a ceremony at Staley High School.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
