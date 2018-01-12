Golf

Minus sponsor for now, local Web.com event will be called KC Golf Classic

By Tom Smith

tsmith@mccnewsdesk.com

January 12, 2018 05:48 PM

Professional golf will return to Overland Park this summer with a new name and, for now, at least, no sponsor.

The Web.com Tour tournament has been renamed the KC Golf Classic after parting ways with last year’s sponsor, Lenexa-based Digital Ally Inc. The tournament is set to be played Aug. 2-5 at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate, with pre-tourney events starting July 30.

The event will continue to be operated by the Kansas City Crusaders and run by Executive Director Drew Van Meeteren, and tournament officials said they will work with local businesses to secure a new title sponsor.

“We are committed to the greater Kansas City market and eager to work with the community to continue building the foundation for the KC Golf Classic,” Van Meeteren said in a statement. “This tournament has become a premier event on the annual sports calendar, and we will work with business leaders throughout this great market to ensure a successful tenure for years to come.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Web.com Tour has been coming to Kansas City since 2009. Last year, when the event was called the Digital Ally Open, Zecheng “Marty” Dou was the winner to become the first Chinese-born player to secure a PGA Tour card.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump hits the links with the Prime Minister of Japan

    President Donald Trump played golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama during his visit to Japan.

President Trump hits the links with the Prime Minister of Japan

President Trump hits the links with the Prime Minister of Japan 0:19

President Trump hits the links with the Prime Minister of Japan

Golfer Andrew Landry: I've gotten off to good starts in first rounds this year' 0:47

Golfer Andrew Landry: I've gotten off to good starts in first rounds this year'
Gage Ihrig, Sam Stevens discuss Kansas Amateur final 0:45

Gage Ihrig, Sam Stevens discuss Kansas Amateur final

View More Video