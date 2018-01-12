Minus sponsor for now, local Web.com event will be called KC Golf Classic

Professional golf will return to Overland Park this summer with a new name and, for now, at least, no sponsor.
The Web.com Tour tournament has been renamed the KC Golf Classic after parting ways with last year’s sponsor, Lenexa-based Digital Ally Inc. The tournament is set to be played Aug. 2-5 at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate, with pre-tourney events starting July 30.
The event will continue to be operated by the Kansas City Crusaders and run by Executive Director Drew Van Meeteren, and tournament officials said they will work with local businesses to secure a new title sponsor.
“We are committed to the greater Kansas City market and eager to work with the community to continue building the foundation for the KC Golf Classic,” Van Meeteren said in a statement. “This tournament has become a premier event on the annual sports calendar, and we will work with business leaders throughout this great market to ensure a successful tenure for years to come.”
Never miss a local story.
The Web.com Tour has been coming to Kansas City since 2009. Last year, when the event was called the Digital Ally Open, Zecheng “Marty” Dou was the winner to become the first Chinese-born player to secure a PGA Tour card.
Comments