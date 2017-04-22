Looking for golf’s newest hotbed? Check out the booming Ozarks

The Bass Pro Shops Legends of Gold has proven popular since coming to the Ozarks in 2014, and now Johnny Morris and others and trying to make the area a destination for people wanting to play golf.
The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled to conclude Sunday at Top of the Rock, the only par-3 course used by the PGA Tour. The event also makes use of the nearby par-71 Buffalo Ridge Springs course, but Morris isn’t content to stop there.
Several other golf courses are being planned with help from some of the game’s top stars near Morris’ Big Cedar Lodge resort about 10 miles south of Branson.
Gary Player is designing a yet-to-be-named 13-hole par-3 course designed for play by families, and Ben Crenshaw and course designer Bill Coore are involved in an 18-hole course called “The Ozarks” that is under construction.
And if that wasn’t enough, Morris and Tiger Woods announced Tuesday a partnership with the family of the late Payne Stewart, a Springfield native who became a PGA Tour star before he died in a plane crash in 1999, to create the first public access golf courses designed by TGR Design. It will be called Payne’s Valley.
“I couldn’t be more proud to partner with Johnny Morris to debut my first public-access courses at Big Cedar Lodge,” Woods said during his appearance. “Johnny’s incredible passion for connecting people of all ages and walks of life to nature is truly inspiring. Together we’re tremendously excited to create a publicly accessible world-class golf experience in the center of America.”
Payne’s Valley is set to open in 2019, and the facility will also include a par-3 course for families.
“If this land was not really special, I don’t think this man would be here,” Morris said of Woods’ involvement.
The regular course will be designed to showcase the region’s natural beauty, and golfers will go through a natural cavern system to return to the clubhouse after completing the 19th hole. Yes, instead of having the normal 18 holes, the course will have a 19th hole that could be used by golfers to decide unfinished wagers.
Woods said the par-3 course will be one like the ones that shaped his game as a child.
“I grew up on a par-3 course in Long Beach, Calif.,” Woods said during his appearance in the area Tuesday. “It was lit at night, just like most of the people were. My favorite golf in the world is played on the ground, which is links courses. Everyone knows I’m dedicated to the things I care about and this is one.”
Woods said he’s doing this for golfers who play for fun and not to land a PGA Tour event. However, Morris acknowledged that Payne’s Valley, as well as The Ozarks course, may help the area land bigger golf events.
“It’s going to be the quality when it’s all said and done that might give us the opportunity to host something really grand here,” Morris said.
The course honors Stewart, who won three major championships among 11 PGA Tour triumphs during his career. Woods said he likes that he and Morris can remember Stewart through golf.
“I express my gratitude for what you are doing to honor Payne,” said Stewart’s wife, Tracey Stewart. “This area means so much to him. His sisters still live here in Springfield. I know he is looking down from heaven today and he is so proud.”
To further honor his legacy, The Payne Stewart Learning Facility is being created. It will contain a museum displaying Stewart’s personal memorabilia, including scorecards, trophies and photos.
During his appearance, Woods gave no indication when he might return to the game as he recovers from back problems. But he did mention that he is not that far away (nine years) from his 50th birthday and a chance to play in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf and other PGA Tour Champions events.
“It’s around the corner now,” Woods said. “Most of the guys on the Champions Tour are guys I grew up playing with.”
