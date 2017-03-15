UMKC fires women’s basketball coach Marsha Frese after five seasons, 47-101 record

UMKC announced on Wednesday that women’s basketball coach Marsha Frese will not return for a sixth season.
Frese, who went 47-101 in five seasons with the Roos, will be relieved of her duties immediately, the school said in a release.
“After careful review, I have made the difficult decision to make a change in the women’s basketball program,” UMKC athletic director Carla Wilson said.
“I want to thank Marsha and her staff for their efforts over the past five years. Her commitment to high academic standards and to community service were outstanding. Unfortunately, under her leadership, the expectations for competitive success have not been met. I wish Marsha and her staff all the best in their future endeavors.”
The school said it will begin a national search for its next coach.
