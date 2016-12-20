Former UMKC player Martez Harrison charged with assault against mother of his child

Former UMKC basketball player Martez Harrison has been charged in Kansas City Municipal Court with one count of assault and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The municipal charge follows a domestic violence accusation against Harrison, which led to a university Title IX investigation that resulted in his dismissal from the team and a one-year suspension from the school.
According to a court document, the city prosecutor’s office alleges Harrison struck a woman over the head with a towel, slapped her face, bit her shoulder and grabbed her neck. Upon his arrest or surrender, Harrison is ordered to appear in the city’s domestic violence court. Bond is $1,000.
A UMKC police document naming Harrison as a suspect says officers responded around 11 a.m. on Nov. 27 to Oak Place Apartments on the UMKC campus on a report that “might have something to do with a kidnapping of a child and someone being held against her will.”
The alleged victim, according to police, said Harrison choked, slapped and bit her early on Nov. 27 and blocked the bedroom door to keep her from leaving. Later that morning, according to police, she said Harrison left the apartment with the couple’s young daughter and threatened to drive off a bridge with her.
On Nov. 27, Harrison told police he had argued with the woman but said he never struck or pushed her in any way. He also told police he did leave the campus residence with their daughter but said he would never do anything to hurt her. UMKC police interviewed and released Harrison and later forwarded the case to the city prosecutor’s office for review.
Harrison could not be reached for comment and no attorney was listed for him in court documents.
If found guilty, Harrison could face up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine of no less than $250 but no more than $1,000.
