Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. falls to No. 14 in NBA draft, selected by Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. leaned against a wall on the third floor of the Grand Hyatt in midtown Manhattan and took off his blue jacket. This was Wednesday, the day before the 2018 NBA draft, and he was fresh off a half-hour media session, during which reporters repeatedly questioned his health.
The back surgery Porter underwent in November 2017 blurred the future of the 6-foot-10 forward who was once a contender to go first overall in this draft. Consensus was that he would be a lottery pick — but where would he land? Second? Seventh? Would he slip further than that? With the finish line to a roller coaster draft process in sight, Porter was exhausted from the media session, but he tried to stay upbeat as more reporters peppered him with questions.
“It is not easy to stay stress free,” he said on Wednesday. “I’m a little anxious to see where I go.”
The Denver Nuggets answered that question for him when they selected the once highly-touted Missouri freshman with the No. 14 overall pick on Thursday. It was a disappointing result for Porter, whom NBA evaluators once viewed as on the same tier as DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, the draft’s top two picks on Thursday night.
Porter’s table in the Barclays Center’s green room remained relatively quiet as other draft picks walked passed him on their way to shake NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s hand. As the selections continued, and Porter remained without a team, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, moved to sit next to Porter and patted him on the back.
When Silver finally announced his name, Porter fell into his father's arms before heading to the stage. As he headed to the stage, Porter's father, Michael Sr., and Bartelstein jumped into a hug.
Porter is the first Missouri player to go in the first round since DeMarre Carroll went No. 27 overall in 2009. Porter also is the highest Tiger taken since Kareem Rush (No. 20 overall) in 2002.
Once the No. 1 recruit in the country, Porter — who played just 53 minutes for Missouri across three games — came into the draft as one of the biggest unknowns among a crop that includes a number of mystery prospects. Despite undergoing back surgery and underwhelming during his brief return to college basketball, Porter was still expected to go in the top 10, with his talent being too much for teams to pass on — even with the injury concerns.
Porter had been projected by many to go around pick No. 7 or No. 9, but saw Kentucky’s Kevin Knox, a similar player to him who was widely projected to go behind him, get selected by the Knicks with the No. 9 pick.
"My path was a little different than everyone else’s, but I’m going to make sure this pick is the best pick this organization has ever made,” Porter said in an ESPN television interview after he was selected by the Nuggets.
Porter is the first Missouri player drafted since Jordan Clarkson, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who was taken in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Washington Wizards with the No. 46 overall pick. Clarkson, a guard, was later traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night for cash considerations.
Missouri could still see graduating senior Jordan Barnett taken in the late second round of the 2018 NBA draft, as Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin told The Star on Thursday that he wouldn’t be surprised if the St. Louis native was taken. Barnett has worked out for over 10 NBA teams.
