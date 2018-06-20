Could Michael Porter Jr.'s NBA destination impact Mizzou basketball recruiting?

Michael Porter Jr.’s recruiting impact on Missouri was apparent just weeks after he committed to Missouri, as he helped secure commitments from Jeremiah Tilmon, Kassius Robertson and of course, younger brother Jontay.
And he might not be done yet.
Porter has a unique opportunity at hand with Thursday’s NBA Draft, as he could be selected by a number of teams that are in areas Missouri’s regularly recruits. The Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers are just a handful of the teams that have known interest in Porter — and Mizzou is targeting prospects in each of those areas.
Unlike other lottery picks that rejected blue bloods when picking a college, Porter has a chance to give Missouri a big name in a market it regularly dips into, something Philadelphia 76ers players Ben Simmons (LSU) and Markelle Fultz (Washington), are unable to provide.
Missouri just has two former players currently playing in the NBA with Jordan Clarkson (Cleveland Cavaliers) and DeMarre Carroll (Brooklyn Nets) but neither have the star power that can catch young player's eyes like Porter. The 6-foot-10 forward’s ability to influence recruiting can’t be measured until his pro career is underway, but if he goes to the right market, he could resonate with players that Missouri might not have otherwise recruited.
“I think it might have a little extra pull,” said Eric Bossi, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com, based in Kansas City. “I think the greater thing that would be influential is producing more draft picks. Missouri will be helped in Dallas or Chicago far more by producing more guys to the NBA than they would by Michael Porter being there. But having a little name recognition in that area wouldn’t hurt at all.”
Porter said at a pre-draft media availability on Wednesday that he's already gotten to know some of the younger players in Chicago from working out with them in the city during the past few months. The Bulls hold the No. 7 overall pick and have been linked to Porter throughout the draft process. Missouri freshman point guard Xavier Pinson hails from Simeon Career Academy, a national powerhouse in Chicago.
Bossi thinks Porter’s impact on the program is already cemented, from the recruiting boost to the increase in ticket sales and the acquisition of Jontay, who should be a first round pick next year.
Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin has said before that he’s not crazy about discussing the NBA players he’s coached when recruiting, which his staff wishes he did more of. But could Porter’s presence could get Missouri in the door with recruits that wouldn’t have previously considered the school?
Like most players in the one-and-done era, Porter will probably become more commonly associated with the NBA team he plays the majority of his career with, not Missouri — especially when considering that he logged just 53 minutes for the Tigers.
Omar Cooper, an AAU coach in Atlanta for Athletes of Tomorrow, a Nike EYBL team, said Porter’s ability to impact recruiting would be a “no-brainer,” if he played the entire season and had Missouri in the national spotlight weekly, like Trae Young at Oklahoma.
“He didn’t do anything basketball-related that makes you remember him,” Cooper said. “He went there and left.”
But that hasn’t stopped recruits’ ability to associate the program with him.
When a player tweets out that he has received an offer from MU, the tweet usually comes with a picture of the program’s arena, logo and … a picture of Porter.
Rod Thompson — a coach OK PWP on the Under Armour circuit and father of Bryce Thompson, a class of 2020 Mizzou target — said Porter’s decision to go to Missouri was the start of a trend for players to spurn a blueblood to play for the local school.
Both Young and Porter didn’t leave their hometown and recently Charles Bassey, a Kentucky native, announced his commitment to Western Kentucky.
“There is where I think the culture is changing,” Thompson said.
Ultimately, Bossi and Cooper think it’s up to Missouri for much it take advantage of Porter, assuming he has a successful NBA career.
“It’s a great jumping off point,” Bossi said. “The better Michael is in the pros, the better it is for Missouri. How good he is is what can change things.”
Comments