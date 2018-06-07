Mizzou's Schweizer fails to win sixth national title. She gets another chance Saturday

Missouri runner Karissa Schweizer traveled to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week with hopes of finishing her collegiate career with seven national championships. Now, the best Schweizer can hope for is six.
In her first race of the week, the 10,000 meters, Schweizer finished third with a time of 32 minutes, 14. 94 seconds on Thursday in Eugene, Ore. KU’s Sharon Lokedi won the race in 32:09.20, a meet-record time.
Earlier this season, Schweizer ran the 10,000 meters in 32:00.55, which ranks first in the country. But on Thursday, Lokedi passed Schweizer with just more than a lap remaining. And early into the final lap`Louisville’s Dorcas Wasike did too. Schweizer's third-place finish still qualified her for her ninth All-American honor.
Schweizer, who is already Mizzou’s most-decorated athlete, will run in the 5,000 meters — her signature event — on Saturday. This is the first time she has planned to participate in two events at the NCAA’s outdoor championships.
