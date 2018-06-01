Cierra Porter to medically retire from Mizzou women's basketball

Jontay Porter is officially the last sibling standing at Missouri after having three others for company the past year.
The Missouri women’s basketball program announced on Friday that Cierra Porter, the second-oldest sibling in the basketball family, will medically retire and pursue opportunities outside of basketball. The 6-foot-4 forward had one year of eligibility remaining but had been slowed by nagging knee injuries throughout her three-year career.
“There are not enough words to express my gratitude toward my Aunt (Coach Pingeton), the rest of the amazing staff, my teammates who became my sisters, my supportive and loving family, the world’s best fans, and the countless other people that made my time at Mizzou so incredible,” Porter said in a statement. “I have memories that I will carry with me forever. Now that I have my degree, I have decided to shift my focus toward my future quality of life and that means saying goodbye to the sport I love.”
Porter had a strong freshman season at Missouri and was named to the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team but struggled her final two years as her knees continued to be a problem. Robin Pingeton said throughout last season that Porter had to be limited in practice in order to save her strength for games because of the pain she was in.
Porter’s older sister, Bri, also had to medically retire from basketball after suffering five ACL tears over the course of her career. Both Porter sisters graduated in May. Oldest brother Michael Porter Jr. also declared for the NBA Draft and hired an agent, ending his Missouri career after three games.
With her career over, Porter is likely to work alongside Michael Porter Jr., as she’s currently interning at Priority Sports, which represents her younger brother. She majored in sports management while at Missouri.
Pingeton has signed a few post players this offseason to make up for the potential loss of Porter, which she said was a possibility in May at a Tiger Caravan stop.
Even with the loss of Porter, Missouri should have a strong team next year as Sophie Cunningham returns for her final season.
