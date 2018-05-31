BV Northwest player continues family legacy, joins Mizzou basketball team as walk-on

Cuonzo Martin added his second walk-on in May on Thursday as Blue Valley Northwest power forward Parker Braun passed up numerous Power Five scholarship offers and committed to Missouri as a preferred walk-on.
Braun is no stranger to Columbia and has deep ties to both Tigers basketball programs. His mother, Lisa Sandbothe, played for Missouri from 1988-91. His aunt and uncle, Lori and Mike Sandbothe, also played basketball for the Tigers.
“He has a deep connection through Missouri with his mother and uncle,” Blue Valley Northwest coach Ed Fritz told The Star. “That’s probably where his heart was at.”
Fritz said the plan is for Braun to be a walk-on this upcoming season and then go on scholarship his sophomore year.
Braun's commitment was first reported by PowerMizzou.com.
Tigers assistant coach Michael Porter Sr. took in a few of Braun’s games this past season, as the 6-foot-9 forward led his team to its second consecutive state title. Blue Valley Northwest also had a 17-game winning streak at one point in the season.
Braun played AAU basketball for MoKan Elite alongside Tigers rising sophomore Jontay Porter. Porter announced he was returning to Missouri on Wednesday after considering the NBA Draft.
On the recruiting trail, Braun was rated as a three-star and had scholarship offers from LSU, Nebraska and Illinois. He took an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend and had previously taken visits to LSU and Illinois.
While listed at 6-7, Braun measured at 6-foot-9 on his official visit to Nebraska, according to Fritz, and might not be done growing.
Fritz said Braun’s ball handling and body will need to improve for him to succeed at the college level, but isn’t really concerned about either trait because of his work ethic.
“He’s a really good finisher around the basket,” Fritz said. “He shot 78 percent from the field last year. Great jumper, has great timing. Really good on the defensive end of the floor.”
Braun’s younger brother Christian is a 2019 recruit at the point guard position and could also jump on Missouri’s radar. Porter’s return used Missouri's last scholarship, but the Tigers could still pursue Grandview point guard Jordan Lathon.
