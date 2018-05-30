Jontay Porter will stay at Mizzou for sophomore season after considering NBA Draft

Missouri recorded its biggest recruiting win of the offseason Wednesday. Jontay Porter has decided to return to MU for his sophomore year despite being a potential first round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
His decision, announced by the basketball team Wednesday afternoon minutes after the Tigers' Twitter account posted a video of a smiling Porter, comes on the same day as the NCAA's deadline for players who didn't sign with an agent to withdraw from the draft and maintain their collegiate eligibility.
“We are excited that Jontay will return,” Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release. “He had a great experience going through the pre-draft process, got the feedback that he needed to do what is best for him and he will learn from it to improve in all areas of his game. Jontay has the potential to make a big jump from his freshman season and he’ll be a great leader for us on and off the court next year.”
Porter's return eases concerns about the lack of proven scoring ability on the Missouri roster, and he will provide exceptional passing ability to a team that will only have two point guards, including one true freshman. As a sophomore, he should be a preseason All-SEC player, and he could earn the conference's player of the year award.
After graduating high school early, Porter was the Southeastern Conference’s co-Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 36 percent from three-point range. His confidence seemed to grow over the course of the season, and he scored 10-plus points in nine of his final 12 games as a freshman. He became a NBA prospect sooner than expected.
“I always knew I was going to go to the NBA,” his older brother, Michael Porter Jr., told The Star. “For him, it came overnight.”
Earlier this month, at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago, Porter opted out of five-on-five scrimmages. His dad, Missouri assistant coach Michael Porter Sr., told The Star then that Jontay was advised not to scrimmage, as his draft stock was “actually in a really good place. Just got to finish strong.”
But the father also said that, in order to feel comfortable with his younger son staying in the draft, he would need “the majority of the feedback (the family received from NBA teams) to be like: Oh yeah, he’s definitely first-round material.” In the NBA, only first round picks must receive at least two seasons of guaranteed money.
Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft had Porter going 18th overall to the San Antonio Spurs. ESPN slotted him at pick at No. 34, which belongs to the Atlanta Hawks. And The Athletic projected him to be the Philadelphia 76ers' selection at No. 26.
“It’s hard to pass up being in the first round,” Martin said in early May.
But either Porter decided he was not ready to turn pro just yet, or he did not receive the feedback from NBA franchises that he sought.
Though he is almost 7 feet tall, Jontay Porter at times struggled against more physical competition and could appear hesitant to attack to the rim. He often settled for three-pointers. If he addresses these issues, he could be an early pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, which is believed to have a weaker class of prospects than this 2018 draft.
With Porter returning, the Tigers have no available scholarships. Their roster is set, and it includes a clear star player.
