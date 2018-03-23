'Scouts were shocked:' Mizzou's Marcell Frazier has strong pro day

For Marcell Frazier, the NFL Draft process has been similar to his senior season at Missouri.
After battling a torn quadriceps throughout the first half of the season, Frazier came alive in the Tigers final seven games, recording 5 1/2 sacks as Missouri clinched bowl eligibility.
Now after a strong performance at Missouri’s pro day on Thursday, he expects the chatter from NFL teams to pick up after not hearing much.
Frazier ran an unofficial 4.60-second time in the 40-yard dash, which would have ranked in the top 10 among defensive linemen at the NFL scouting combine, and he made 25 reps on the bench press.
The 6-foot-5 defensive end has been training in San Diego for the draft alongside Louisville’s Trevon Young and North Carolina State’s Bradley Chubb, who are expected to be some of the first defensive linemen off the board in the NFL Draft, which starts April 26.
Frazier said not getting invited to the draft combine put a chip on his shoulder and made him focus more on pro day.
“My pride was definitely hurt,” he said. ”I definitely had a dark week. I started working harder when (Chubb and Young) left because I don’t have this extra opportunity.”
At pro day, Frazier was one of the only Missouri players to participate in every drill.
Because of his injury, Frazier said scouts were impressed with his 40-yard dash time and didn’t really know what to expect out of him.
“Scouts were shocked," he said. "They were like, ‘you’re faster than you look on film.'"
Since he got to San Diego, Frazier said he’s cut 6 percent of his body fat. He’s been in contact with the Saints and Cardinals and spoke to the Panthers, Dolphins and Colts at pro day. Frazier is represented by Will Wilson, the same agent as Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
Frazier said he’s also benefited from ‘D-Line Zou,’ Missouri’s nickname for the plethora of defensive linemen it has sent to the NFL. He said he hasn’t gotten too far into a conversation without a scout bringing up former defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski, who recently got hired to the same position at Alabama, or current coach Brick Haley.
Frazier hopes the program’s reputation at his position carries some weight come draft time after he boosted his stock on Thursday.
