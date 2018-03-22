J'Mon Moore's NFL combine 40-yard dash was bad. He improved at Mizzou's pro day

J’Mon Moore claims that his worst performance at the NFL scouting combine happened because of a misunderstanding.
The former Missouri wide receiver said he did not know where the start line was for the 40-yard dash, so he ran farther than he had to, and his time of 4.6 seconds was slower than he hoped. It ranked 32nd out of 37 receivers at the combine.
“I got texts for days,” said Moore, who did finish third in bench press and fourth in vertical jump for receivers at the combine. “I just messed up.”
So the 6-foot-3 Moore, who led Mizzou with more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, came into the Tigers’ pro day on Thursday knowing he had to rectify that disappointing 40-yard dash time — and he did. He recorded a 4.48 second performance.
“I’ll take it," said Moore, whose goal was to complete the drill in fewer than 4.5 seconds.
Moore didn’t participate in the bench press or vertical jump on Thursday, deciding instead to stick with his combine performances in those categories (21 reps and 38 inches).
He conducted a brief individual workout session with a Denver Broncos scout and, after the pro day concluded, Moore chatted with a member of the New England Patriots organization.
Representatives from 26 NFL teams watched the 16 former Missouri players. Moore is the best prospect of them all. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projects him as a third- or fourth-round pick.
Moore said he does not have a range in mind of when he will hear his name called, but he feels lucky to be going through the draft process. He was the only Mizzou player at the NFL combine and the Senior Bowl. He has spent time in Florida working out with former longtime NFL wideouts Anquan Boldin and Chad Johnson.
“Not too many people get to do what I’ve done the past couple months,” Moore said. “It’s been a great opportunity, a great feeling.”
Drops plagued Moore throughout his Missouri career, and he said most of them were “focus drops.” He looked away from the football before he had it in his hands. Moore dropped two balls on Thursday but said he has worked to break his habit of looking up-field before securing the catch.
“(Scouts) were concerned with it, but it wasn’t like a major red flag,” Moore said of his drops.
NFL teams have also questioned the offense Moore played in under former Missouri offense coordinator Josh Heupel, whose run-pass option attack often did not utilize the entire field and always lined up Moore wide to the left of the quarterback. Moore said he explained the offense’s concepts in meetings with teams and tried to show during the Senior Bowl that he was comfortable playing elsewhere on the field.
“A lot of people respect it. Some people don’t,” Moore said of Mizzou’s old offense. “A lot of people feel like it’s a restriction of a receiver. A receiver doesn’t get to do as much of the route tree as there is. It kind of raises some questions.”
Shoes from another Tiger in the NFL
Former Mizzou first-round pick Charles Harris, now a defensive end with the Miami Dolphins, sent Jordan sneakers to the players participating in MU’s pro day. Moore said Harris, a Lincoln Prep grad, bought him a pair of Air Jordan Retro 4 Kaws before the combine, too.
Two pro day additions
In addition to the 14 seniors from last season’s MU team who participated in pro day, two more former Tigers tried to impress scouts.
Running back Alex Ross — who played one season for MU, in 2016, after transferring from Oklahoma — went through drills. So did Kenya Dennis, who last played for Mizzou in 2015 and signed a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns after the 2016 NFL Draft.
Here is every player who participated in the Missouri's pro day:
- Eric Beisel, LB
- Joey Burkett, LB
- Dominic Collins, WR
- Kenya Dennis, DB
- Marcell Frazier, DE
- Jordan Harold, DE
- Tyler Howell, OL
- A.J. Logan, DL
- J'Mon Moore, WR
- Adam Ploudre, OL
- Jason Reese, TE
- Alex Ross, RB
- Cameren Rivers, WR
- Anthony Sherrils, WR
- Thomas Wilson, S
- Ish Witter, RB
