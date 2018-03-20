Mizzou QB Drew Lock likes these aspects of Derek Dooley's new offense

Quarterback Drew Lock came back to Missouri for his senior season in order to be more prepared for the NFL.
Former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel’s air raid-spread system didn't give Lock the opportunity to make all the throws he needed to impress pro teams. So far this spring, Lock’s getting what he needs from new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley’s system.
Dooley’s offense has taken Lock out of his comfort zone. After playing his entire high school career at Lee’s Summit and first three years at Missouri in a shotgun formation, Lock has started taking snaps under center. He’s also become more aware of what his receivers are doing.
In Heupel's system, Lock only read one side of the field at times while the rest of the receivers ran routes based off what coverage they encountered. Dooley's system has more consistent route calls for the receivers.
“It’s more complicated of an offense but I do think it’s easier,” Lock said. “It was a little more guessing games last year on what I thought receivers were going to run. And this year I have it set in stone what they’re doing every single play. It makes me a lot more comfortable back there. I know exactly what’s going on.”
Mizzou is also using formations Lock has never seen. During Tuesday’s spring practice, Missouri had formations with three tight ends on the field.
“When you can split out two guys that look like Albert (Okwuegbunam) and Kendall (Blanton) and have them run down field 10-15 yards to get open, it’s kind of hard to stop,” Lock said.
Lock added that his biggest struggle with Dooley’s offense has been the number of plays and formations in the playbook.
When he was debating whether to leave college, Lock said he realized his arm and throws were as good as the other quarterbacks entering the draft, but his knowledge of the game was lacking.
He doesn’t expect that to be the case next year.
“This is exactly what I want to experience,” Lock said. “I want to be able to speak ball. I want to be able to talk NFL stuff with NFL people and I wasn’t going to be able to do that.”
Notes
- Mizzou coach Barry Odom said there was no update on the suspension of Kaleb Prewett. Prewett was suspended indefinitely in January for a violation of team rules.
- Odom said to not be surprised if Missouri is playing all five of its scholarship tight ends next fall when signee Messiah Swinson gets to campus this summer. Dooley’s offense requires the use of multiple tight ends and Lock said Brendan Scales and Logan Christopherson have come a long way this spring.
