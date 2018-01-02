Michael Porter Jr. on recovery from surgery: ‘My time is coming. I just can’t rush it’

Mizzou freshman Michael Porter Jr. said Tuesday it was too early to tell whether he can return to playing basketball for the Tigers this season but that he will eventually be “150 percent.”
“My time is coming, I just can’t rush it,” he said during a news conference with teammate Jeremiah Tilmon. Porter has missed all but two minutes this season because of a back injury that he later had surgery to correct.
Porter said the injury first occurred while he was playing for his AAU team before joining the Tigers. He added that if had sat out then, there was a possibility he could have avoided surgery.
“It was a trauma incident at MoKan practice, so a practice over the summer with my AAU team,” he said. “I went up for a dunk. I got hit real high in the air, came down flat on my back.”
He said his physical therapy involved not sitting for extended periods and that was why he hasn’t been on the bench at times during games.
“I’m doing everything I can to recover as quick as I can,” Porter said.
Porter said he has been running on the treadmill and shooting, but he’s not jumping that high on his shots. He said he could be cleared by a doctor this week to do more.
Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss
