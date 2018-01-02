Michael Porter Jr. on recovery from surgery: ‘My time is coming. I just can’t rush it’

More Videos 2:09 Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss Pause 2:05 Jordan Barnett on getting walk-on Adam Wolf into the game 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 1:55 What's behind Mizzou football team's big turnaround? 1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and Jeremiah Tilmon held a press conference Tuesday in Columbia in which Porter discussed his recovery from back surgery and whether he can play again this season. Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and Jeremiah Tilmon held a press conference Tuesday in Columbia in which Porter discussed his recovery from back surgery and whether he can play again this season. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

