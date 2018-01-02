More Videos

  Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery

    Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and Jeremiah Tilmon held a press conference Tuesday in Columbia in which Porter discussed his recovery from back surgery and whether he can play again this season.

Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and Jeremiah Tilmon held a press conference Tuesday in Columbia in which Porter discussed his recovery from back surgery and whether he can play again this season. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star
Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and Jeremiah Tilmon held a press conference Tuesday in Columbia in which Porter discussed his recovery from back surgery and whether he can play again this season. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

University of Missouri

Michael Porter Jr. on recovery from surgery: ‘My time is coming. I just can’t rush it’

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 12:15 PM

COLUMBIA

Mizzou freshman Michael Porter Jr. said Tuesday it was too early to tell whether he can return to playing basketball for the Tigers this season but that he will eventually be “150 percent.”

“My time is coming, I just can’t rush it,” he said during a news conference with teammate Jeremiah Tilmon. Porter has missed all but two minutes this season because of a back injury that he later had surgery to correct.

Porter said the injury first occurred while he was playing for his AAU team before joining the Tigers. He added that if had sat out then, there was a possibility he could have avoided surgery.

“It was a trauma incident at MoKan practice, so a practice over the summer with my AAU team,” he said. “I went up for a dunk. I got hit real high in the air, came down flat on my back.”

He said his physical therapy involved not sitting for extended periods and that was why he hasn’t been on the bench at times during games.

“I’m doing everything I can to recover as quick as I can,” Porter said.

Porter said he has been running on the treadmill and shooting, but he’s not jumping that high on his shots. He said he could be cleared by a doctor this week to do more.

Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss

