‘This is how we’re supposed to play:’ How Mizzou football turned its season around

More Videos 3:35 Cuonzo Martin on Mizzou's Braggin' Rights loss Pause 0:48 Mizzou WR J’Mon Moore is thinking about eight wins 1:24 Five reasons why Drew Lock was destined for a record season 2:41 Missouri football coach Barry Odom after loss to Auburn: 'I'm going to win here' 1:26 Cuonzo Martin discusses recruiting Jeremiah Tilmon 1:22 Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 1:15 MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 3:07 MU’s Jeremiah Tilmon on being excited: 'I had to ask coach to take me out of game' 0:20 Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou 0:25 Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What's behind Mizzou football team's big turnaround? Missouri Tigers guard Kevin Pendleton explains how Barry Odom's football team has been able to turn around its season. Missouri Tigers guard Kevin Pendleton explains how Barry Odom's football team has been able to turn around its season. Alex Schiffer aschiffer@kcstar.com

