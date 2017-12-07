Point guard C.J. Roberts to transfer from Mizzou basketball team, father says

3:24 Cuonzo Martin evaluates his team through nine games Pause

0:54 Mizzou overcomes sluggish start

6:24 Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends

1:22 Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start

1:15 MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

0:53 Cuonzo Martin: Mizzou has to remain assertive

0:20 Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou

0:58 Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'