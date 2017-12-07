Mizzou freshman C.J. Roberts (right, wearing No. 0) is redshirting this season.
Mizzou freshman C.J. Roberts (right, wearing No. 0) is redshirting this season. Jeff Roberson AP
Mizzou freshman C.J. Roberts (right, wearing No. 0) is redshirting this season. Jeff Roberson AP

University of Missouri

Point guard C.J. Roberts to transfer from Mizzou basketball team, father says

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

December 07, 2017 04:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Missouri freshman guard C.J. Roberts is planning to transfer, his father, Craig Roberts, told The Star.

Roberts, a 6-foot combo guard from Irving, Texas, has not played in the regular season. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin, after the Tigers’ second game of the season, announced that Roberts would redshirt.

“He loves the school, he loves his teammates, but he wants to play,” Craig Roberts said Thursday. “He wants to look for a situation where he can play.”

Originally recruited under former Missouri coach Kim Anderson, C.J. Roberts was a four-star recruit out of high school and considered a top-100 player by Rivals.com. Roberts committed to Missouri in the fall of 2016 and stayed on with the program after Anderson was fired and ultimately replaced by Martin. In the spring, Missouri would add the likes of Michael Porter Jr., Jeremiah Tilmon and Blake Harris, giving the Tigers a top-five recruiting class.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Cuonzo Martin evaluates his team through nine games 3:24

Cuonzo Martin evaluates his team through nine games

Pause
Mizzou overcomes sluggish start 0:54

Mizzou overcomes sluggish start

Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends 6:24

Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 1:22

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 1:15

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

Cuonzo Martin: Mizzou has to remain assertive 0:53

Cuonzo Martin: Mizzou has to remain assertive

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou 0:20

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked 0:58

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

  • From July: C.J. Roberts on playing for Cuonzo Martin

    University of Missouri freshman guard C.J. Roberts committed to the Tigers before the coaching change and additions of Michael Porter Jr. among others.

From July: C.J. Roberts on playing for Cuonzo Martin

University of Missouri freshman guard C.J. Roberts committed to the Tigers before the coaching change and additions of Michael Porter Jr. among others.

Top Palmer The Kansas City Star

Roberts played two minutes in Missouri’s exhibition game against Kansas and scored two points off a pair of free throws.

When Missouri went to Orlando for the Advocare Invitational during Thanksgiving week, Roberts elected to go home rather than travel with the team, an option Martin provides to players who are redshirting.

Considered an undersized shooting guard, Roberts was behind wings Kassius Robertson, Jordan Barnett and Cullen VanLeer this season. Missouri signed a pair of wings for next season in Javon Pickett and Torrence Watson, a consensus top-50 recruit.

Roberts could explore a junior-college option next semester, but his father said nothing has been set.

With Roberts’ departure, Missouri would have one scholarship to use.

Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cuonzo Martin evaluates his team through nine games 3:24

Cuonzo Martin evaluates his team through nine games

Pause
Mizzou overcomes sluggish start 0:54

Mizzou overcomes sluggish start

Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends 6:24

Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 1:22

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 1:15

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

Cuonzo Martin: Mizzou has to remain assertive 0:53

Cuonzo Martin: Mizzou has to remain assertive

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou 0:20

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked 0:58

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

  • Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends

    Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the the Tigers recent play and his thoughts on playing friends and former teammates.

Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends

View More Video