Mizzou, Barry Odom discussing contract extension

Missouri’s six-game winning streak has taken Barry Odom from the hot seat to talks of a longer contract.
Sources confirmed that Odom and MU are in discussions regarding a contract extension. The timetable for when the extension will be finalized is unclear, but it likely won’t be soon.
Odom’s current deal, which began in December 2015, lasts until February 2021 and pays him a base annual salary of $450,000. He also receives a guaranteed non-salary compensation of $1,900,000, which is made up of $475,000 payments for four things: radio appearances, television appearances, public relations appearances and apparel rights.
In two seasons under Odom, Missouri is 11-13. The most recent Missouri coach to win more than that in his first two seasons was Warren Powers in 1978-1979, when he went 15-9. Odom’s predecessor, Gary Pinkel, was 9-14 during his first two seasons at MU in 2001-2002.
The extension talks are occurring while five Southeastern Conference schools have either hired or are searching for new head football coaches. Florida poached Dan Mullen from Mississippi State. Texas A&M fired Kevin Sumlin. Arkansas fired Bret Bielema immediately after Mizzou beat the Razorbacks on Friday. Tennessee continues to search for a coach after fans revolted against the program’s original pick, Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, and Ole Miss decided to make interim coach Matt Luke the Rebels’ permanent choice.
Only two head coaches in the SEC East, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, will have been in their positions for more than three full seasons when the 2018 season begins.
Mizzou will find out on Sunday which bowl game it will play in. After a 1-5 start to the season, Odom has led his team to the program’s first postseason in three seasons.
