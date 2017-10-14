Missouri can’t keep up with No. 4 Georgia, falling 53-28

Missouri’s only chance at beating No. 4 Georgia on Saturday required testing the Bulldogs’ secondary, the only semblance of a weakness in the country’s third-best defense. Mizzou did that. The Tigers even had some success doing it.
But when Georgia made an adjustment to Missouri’s chuck-it strategy, Mizzou had no answer and lost 53-28.
The momentum of this game turned the first time quarterback Drew Lock took a risk and it did not work. He forced a ball to Jonathon Johnson up the middle of the field, where three Bulldogs surrounded the 5-foot-10 slot man, and Georgia intercepted it.
This was after Georgia had just converted a field goal to make it 24-21 with about 7 minutes left in the first half, closer than expected against a Tigers team that is now 1-5.
The teams had scored on six consecutive drives following a Cale Garrett interception of Jake Fromm that put the ball at Georgia’s 5-yard line to set up Missouri’s first score. Lock had showed off his arm with two 63-yard touchdown throws to Emanuel Hall, who emerged as the Tigers’ greatest deep threat a week ago at Kentucky.
The problem for Mizzou: Its secondary looked even weaker than Georgia’s, and Fromm tossed a 19-yard pass to Javon Wims on the following possession before eventually running 4 yards into the end zone off a read option to give Georgia a 10-point lead.
With the Bulldogs then giving more of a cushion to Hall, Lock was unable to find the same success. He was 6 of 8 for 107 yards before the interception. Missouri only scored once more after that, on a 27-yard pass from Lock to tight end Jason Reese that still left Missouri down by at least three scores early in the fourth quarter.
Fromm, who took over as the starting quarterback after Jacob Eason went out with an injury in the season-opener, had thrown for more than 200 yards just once during Georgia’s 6-0 start. He eclipsed that mark in the second quarter.
With the exception of his interception to Garrett, Fromm completed all eight of his other attempts on third down in the first half, including a 19-yard touchdown to Riley Ridley. He tossed eight passes for more than 15 yards each before halftime. The Bulldogs accumulated 407 yards of total offense in the first half.
A Georgia running back corps that was slow to start rushed for more than 200 yards in the second half, including a 71-yard run by D’Andre Swift in the third quarter that set up a 16-yard Sony Michel touchdown run to make it 47-21 with 6:05 left in the third quarter. That score put this game out of reach.
Instead of pulling off another upset during a weekend that saw No. 2 Clemson lose to Syracuse and No. 8 Washington State fall to California, Missouri lost its 11th straight true road game and fifth straight game this season. The Tigers are 1-5 for the first time since 1992, when they went 3-8 in coach Bob Stull’s fourth season.
