Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore ran down the sideline on his way to a 50-yard touchdown after catching a pass from Drew Lock in the first half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore ran down the sideline on his way to a 50-yard touchdown after catching a pass from Drew Lock in the first half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky. David Stephenson The Associated Press
Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore ran down the sideline on his way to a 50-yard touchdown after catching a pass from Drew Lock in the first half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky. David Stephenson The Associated Press

University of Missouri

Mizzou plays inspired game but loses 40-34 to Kentucky

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

October 07, 2017 10:53 PM

Facing third and 10 early in the fourth quarter, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock found wide receiver Johnathan Johnson on a slant route for a 75-yard touchdown, to tie the game at 34-34 with slightly over 14 minutes left.

The play was the latest punch Missouri had returned against Kentucky in a shootout after MU’s offense took nearly a quarter to get itself going.

But despite the improvements on both sides of the ball and a week off, Missouri dropped to 1-4 on the season with a 40-34 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.

“I’m hurt for our guys,” Tigers coach Barry Odom said. “That’s going to sting for a little while.”

Despite giving up 40 points, Missouri’s defense played one of its best games of the season, stopping the Wildcats (4-1) on numerous drives and having others end in field goals when Kentucky had the field position to easily go for a touchdown.

The Tigers’ defense also put Missouri in a position to win in the final minute, holding Kentucky to a 20-yard field goal when the Wildcats had the ball at Missouri’s 1-yard line when a touchdown would have all but put the game away.

Missouri only got one shot to win the game, though, as roughly 18 seconds of time was burned off after senior receiver J’Mon Moore secured a first down at the Wildcats’ 28-yard line.

Moore said after the game a Kentucky player knocked the ball out of his hands when Moore went to hand it to an official, who took his time to spot it. Moore said he never got an explanation.

“I know what I saw,” Odom said. “And I know how the ball was placed and not placed.”

Lock took one shot to pull off the win for Missouri but was hit while throwing, ultimately giving the Tigers their fourth consecutive loss.

Despite the loss, Lock, a junior, had one of his best games against an FCS opponent, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns, with many of his best throws coming on third down.

More Videos

Martin Rucker feels blessed to be among MSHOF inductees 1:22

Martin Rucker feels blessed to be among MSHOF inductees

Pause
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:20

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans

David Beaty on QB change and getting 'outcoached ... outplayed' by Texas Tech 1:07

David Beaty on QB change and getting 'outcoached ... outplayed' by Texas Tech

Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election 1:03

Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election

Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes 2:10

Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 2:03

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

  • Drew Lock believes Missouri offense can build on positives from Kentucky loss

    Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has good game as Missouri keeps it close in 40-34 defeat at Kentucky on Oct. 7, 2017.

Drew Lock believes Missouri offense can build on positives from Kentucky loss

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has good game as Missouri keeps it close in 40-34 defeat at Kentucky on Oct. 7, 2017.

Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

After trailing 10-0 towards the end of the first quarter, Missouri got its first first down with 3:33 left, with junior Ish Witter carrying the offense. The Tigers drive ended with a missed field goal by Tucker McCann, but the drive showed that the Tigers would be able to run the ball on a Kentucky defense that came into the game as the No. 3 defense in the country against the run.

Lock found Moore halfway through the second quarter for a 50-yard score and never really looked back.

“In this offense once you get one big play everybody kind of works off of that,” junior wideout Emanuel Hall said. “Once we scored the first touchdown I think we moved the ball pretty well.”

Missouri trailed 20-7 toward the end of the first half after a career-long 71-yard touchdown by Wildcats running back Benny Snell.

Lock trotted his offense out with just 40 seconds left in the first half and connected with Hall for a 58-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. Missouri went into the half down six but would start the second half with the ball.

The Tigers continued to utilize the run in the second half, with Damarea Crockett and Witter rotating carries. Odom said he called more plays for Witter since he had the hotter hand of the two.

Witter finished the night as Missouri’s leading rusher with 139 yards on 17 carries.

Kentucky extended its lead to 10 points after another touchdown by Snell, but Lock and the offense once again had an answer: Lock found Hall for a 48-yard completion that put Missouri at the 1-yard line. Lock ran the ball in himself, making it a three-point game and McCann would tie it up a few minutes later on a 25-yard field goal.

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson found Garret Johnson for 64 yards early in the fourth quarter that put the Wildcats in front again.

Lock found Johnson less than 30 seconds later to tie the score again in what had turned into a boxing match between the two offenses.

Kentucky hit a 53-yard field goal with 9:40 left in what would be the decisive blow.

Missouri would drive to the Kentucky 28-yard line the following drive but was forced to attempt a 45-yard field goal after Lock threw an incomplete pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

The loss was Missouri’s closest this season, and MU showed signs of improvement on both sides of the ball: The offense clicked on all cylinders, and the defense provided stops and forced turnovers to give the team a chance to win.

Odom acknowledged after the game that there are no moral victories despite being 1-4 on the season. But he added that he thought his team showed improvement to build on as it heads to Georgia next week to face a top-10 team in the Bulldogs.

“I know what this team needs,” Odom said. “They need to build on that and gain some confidence and show them the strides that we’ve made. We’re close. We have to find a way to ... break down that wall.”

Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan

Kentucky 40

Missouri 34

Missouri

0

14

13

7

34

Kentucky

10

10

7

13

40

First quarter

KEN: Bone 14 pass from S.Johnson (MacGinnis kick), 11:20

KEN: FG MacGinnis 21, 3:41

Second quarter

KEN: FG MacGinnis 35, 9:41

MU: Moore 50 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 7:13

KEN: Snell 71 run (MacGinnis kick), 5:36

MU: E.Hall 58 pass from Lock (McCann kick), :40

Third quarter

MU: FG McCann 27, 11:45

KEN: Snell 6 run (MacGinnis kick), 6:39

MU: Lock 1 run (McCann kick), 5:30

MU: FG McCann 25, :24

Fourth quarter

KEN: G.Johnson 64 pass from S.Johnson (MacGinnis kick), 14:09

MU: J.Johnson 75 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 13:46

KEN: FG MacGinnis 53, 9:40

KEN: FG MacGinnis 20, 1:48

 

MU

KEN

First downs

25

22

Rushes-yards

33-213

39-188

Passing

355

298

Comp-Att-Int

22-43-0

22-37-1

Return Yards

100

79

Punts-Avg.

2-51.0

3-36.66

Fumbles-Lost

2-2

0-0

Penalties-Yards

7-55

6-34

Time of Possession

23:51

36:09

RUSHING: Missouri, Witter 17-139, Crockett 12-74, Lock 4-0. Kentucky, Snell 20-117, S.Johnson 11-44, S.King 6-20, Ka.Daniel 1-6, G.Johnson 1-1.

PASSING: Missouri, Lock 22-42-0-355, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Kentucky, Snell 0-1-0-0, S.Johnson 22-36-1-298.

RECEIVING: Missouri, Moore 7-86, J.Johnson 6-97, E.Hall 4-129, Witter 3-24, Floyd 1-16, Okwuegbunam 1-3. Kentucky, G.Johnson 7-111, K.Ross 4-77, Bowden 3-49, Bone 3-30, Snell 3-(minus 2), T.Richardson 1-27, S.King 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Missouri, McCann 38.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Martin Rucker feels blessed to be among MSHOF inductees

View More Video