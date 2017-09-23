Mizzou coach Barry Odom insists team will win after blowout loss to Auburn

For weeks, Missouri had failed to fall into an offensive groove. Mizzou was outscored by 50 points over two games, and last week was held to only 203 yards on offense.
On Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the team’s luck did not improve. Missouri lost 51-14 to No. 15 Auburn, which relied on junior Kerryon Johnson for five touchdowns.
Missouri (1-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) lost its third straight game as Auburn (3-1, 1-0) rolled over Faurot Field for 482 yards of total offense. Missouri’s 340-yard performance was meager in comparison.
At least an hour after disappointed Missouri fans had filed out of Memorial Stadium, leaving the stands looking barren, coach Barry Odom barely left time for questions from media. He wanted to make one thing clear in a rant that nearly lasted 5 minutes: Missouri will win with Odom at the helm.
“This ain’t dark days,” he said. “This is when the going gets tough, you build together, you fight together and you’re gonna find a way to get it done. And that’s where we’re at. It’s part of a turnaround process. …
“I’m disappointed. I’m frustrated. All of the above. But I’m right where I wanna be, doing this thing with a bunch of guys that want to go do it the right way. The right way in every aspect of our organization.”
It will be two weeks before Odom’s words can bear fruit. Missouri faces a bye week and will return to action on Oct. 7 at Kentucky.
“We can just go in and come tomorrow prepared just to get ready to work when we come in,” MU sophomore Johnathon Johnson said. “We gotta work this whole week. Just gotta take it one day at a time to get better.”
For three quarters, Auburn’s defense terrorized Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. He connected on 17 of 30 attempts and only managed 127 yards in the air in the first three periods. Lock finished 23 of 39 for 216 yards for the game.
Lock’s offensive line left him vulnerable. He had finally put together a promising drive in the second quarter, throwing for 21 yards and rushing for 5 more. He’d worked his way around an Auburn defense that limited Missouri to 34 yards in the first quarter.
But as soon as Lock found himself ready to cross into Auburn territory for the first time, a referee’s fumble call reversed Missouri’s momentum.
On a third-and-5 pass attempt, Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene hooked himself around Lock’s back. Lock went down, and the football wound up around midfield.
The ball remained untouched for a few seconds, with none of the players in its vicinity paying it any mind.
Then, someone appeared to notice a referee had never blown the whistle to end the play. Auburn’s Marlon Davidson picked up the ball and ran 33 yards.
Igbinoghene, who was awarded a sack on the play, had come toward the sideline. He whipped his head around to find Davidson grabbing the loose ball and scampering toward the Mizzou 20-yard line.
Referees reviewed the play, but the fumble call on the field stood.
“Yeah, 100 percent assumed it was dead,” Lock said. “I had gotten on the ground, gotten up and then the ref threw the marker on the ground to say it was a fumble. I think that’s a little late, necessarily, but not making excuses right here.”
About 1 1/2 minutes later, Auburn’s Johnson rushed for his fourth touchdown of the night, giving Auburn a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Its momentum zapped, Missouri managed to get on the scoreboard on the following drive when sophomore Damarea Crockett hauled in a 19-yard pass for a touchdown. Auburn added to its lead on a 41-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson before the teams left the field for the half.
Lock found the end zone again in the fourth quarter, this time on a 25-yard throw to senior J’Mon Moore. Lock had gained 35 yards on two previous passes and caught a break when Auburn was called for pass interference.
Auburn had only committed two penalties through three quarters.
“We gave up explosive plays on defense and then didn’t sustain drives offensively,” Odom said. “For us, right now, that’s who we are.”
Missouri had little fall its way, especially in a first half in which it converted 3 of 8 third downs.
The defense was penalized 6 yards on Auburn’s first drive when a referee blew the whistle on Anthony Sherrils for a late hit on Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
Stidham had been pressured out of bounds at Missouri’s 11-yard line, but replays showed Sherrils delivered a hit right before Stidham crossed the visiting sideline.
Auburn scored for the first time in the evening two plays later.
Missouri was also plagued by motion penalties in the first quarter, drawing a false-start call in each of its first three drives. The last one set up an Auburn interception at Missouri’s 32-yard line, ending Missouri’s drive 12 seconds in. Missouri was outgained 135-35 yards in the period.
It was indicative of what Missouri was to face the entire game.
“This is a minor bump in the road compared to the past things that have happened,” Lock said.
No. 15 Auburn 51, Missouri 14
Auburn
14
17
17
3
—
51
Missouri
0
7
0
7
—
14
First quarter
AUB: K.Johnson 1 run (D.Carlson kick), 10:44.
AUB: K.Johnson 2 run (D.Carlson kick), 8:07.
Second quarter
AUB: K.Johnson 1 run (D.Carlson kick), 10:44.
AUB: K.Johnson 7 run (D.Carlson kick), 7:45.
MU: Crockett 19 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 4:06.
AUB: FG D.Carlson 41, 1:45.
Third quarter
AUB: K.Johnson 1 run (D.Carlson kick), 10:44.
AUB: Craig-Myers 57 pass from Stidham (D.Carlson kick), 9:21.
AUB: FG D.Carlson 52, 2:25.
Fourth quarter
AUB: FG D.Carlson 54, 13:24.
MU: Moore 25 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 12:15.
AUB
MU
First downs
21
21
Rushes-yards
53-263
30-134
Passing
219
187
Comp-Att-Int
16-21-0
20-33-1
Return Yards
22
21
Punts-Avg.
3-39.33
6-38.33
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
2-2
Penalties-Yards
4-45
7-55
Time of Possession
34:20
25:40
RUSHING: Auburn, Martin 9-74, Stove 3-56, K.Johnson 18-48, M.Miller 9-40, Stidham 5-35, Willis 7-11, Barrett 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Missouri, Crockett 13-57, Rountree 4-32, Witter 7-22, Lock 4-19, Fatony 1-3, Collins 1-1.
PASSING: Auburn, Stidham 13-17-0-218, Willis 3-4-0-1. Missouri, Lock 20-33-1-187.
RECEIVING: Auburn, R.Davis 4-21, Craig-Myers 2-61, Hastings 2-59, K.Johnson 2-15, K.Davis 1-58, Stove 1-3, M.Miller 1-3, Barrett 1-1, G.King 1-0, Igbinoghene 1-(minus 2). Missouri, Jo.Johnson 10-85, Moore 2-35, Okwuegbunam 2-26, Mason 2-19, Floyd 2-14, Crockett 1-19, Reese 1-8, Blanton 1-7, N.Brown 1-5, Witter 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
