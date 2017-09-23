How a confusing fumble call reversed Mizzou’s momentum in game against Auburn

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock had finally put together a promising drive in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Auburn at Memorial Stadium.
In Mizzou’s first possession of the period, Lock had thrown for 21 yards and rushed for 5 more. He’d worked his way around an Auburn defense that limited Mizzou to 34 yards in the first quarter.
But as soon as Lock found himself ready to cross into Auburn territory for the first time, a referee’s fumble call reversed Mizzou’s momentum.
On a third-and-5 pass attempt, Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene hooked himself around Lock’s back. Lock went down, and the football wound up around midfield.
The ball remained untouched for a few seconds, with none of the players in its vicinity paying it any mind.
Then, someone appeared to notice a referee had never blown the whistle to end the play. Auburn’s Marlon Davidson picked the ball up and ran 33 yards.
Igbinoghene, who was awarded a sack on the play, had come toward the sideline. Then, he whipped his head around to find Davidson grabbing the loose ball and scampering toward the Mizzou 20-yard line.
Referees reviewed the play, but the fumble call on the field stood.
About 1 1/2 minutes later, Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson rushed for his fourth touchdown of the night, giving Auburn a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Mizzou scored on its next drive but retired to the locker room at halftime trailing 31-7. MU ended up losing 51-14.
