In players-only meeting, Missouri football players ‘called ourselves out’ for effort

Mizzou tight end Jason Reese details players-only meeting After back-to-back home losses, Missouri players met Monday and addressed what some of them perceived as not competing hard enough. After back-to-back home losses, Missouri players met Monday and addressed what some of them perceived as not competing hard enough. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

