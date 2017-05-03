Mizzou basketball adds grad transfer Kassius Robertson from Canisius

Missouri added a quality perimeter threat to an already talented 2017 recruiting class Wednesday when Canisius graduate transfer Kassius Robertson committed via social media.
“I’m proud to announce that I will finish my career at the University of Missouri,” Robertson said in a post on Instagram, which he also shared on his Twitter account.
That time has come!!! Im proud and excited to announce that i will finish my career at the… https://t.co/H6jBCPU4Z0— kassius (@Kash_Money_5) May 4, 2017
Robertson, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Toronto, is a career 40.3-percent shooter from three-point range. He was 98 of 239 on threes as a redshirt junior last season for the Golden Griffins.
“While we are disappointed to lose a student-athlete like Kassius, we are proud that he is leaving our program with his undergraduate degree from college,” Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon said in a statement from the basketball program. “We wish him nothing but the best in his career moving forward.”
The Tigers desperately need perimeter threats after shooting 30.4 percent as a team from deep last season. That ranked 333rd among 351 NCAA Division I teams and ahead of only Rutgers (30.2) among high-major teams.
Overall, Robertson, who also visited Georgia Tech, averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.
He scored 14.1 points per game as a sophomore in 2015-16 and is eligible immediately upon completion of his bachelor’s degree, per NCAA rules as a graduate transfer.
Robertson joins an incoming class that includes small forward Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 overall high school player in the 2017 class, along with guards C.J. Roberts of Richland (Texas) Hills High in suburban Dallas and Blake Harris of Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C.
“Next year ’bout to be a movie,” Robertson wrote in the post announcing his decision.
Mizzou now has 12 of 13 scholarships accounted for next season and remains in the hunt for No. 9 overall prospect Kevin Knox II — a small forward from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High, who expected to announce his college decision later this week — and East St. Louis center Jeremiah Tilmon, who requested a release from his national letter of intent after Illinois fired John Groce.
