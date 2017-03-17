Sierra Michaelis’ last-second shot lifts Mizzou past USF 66-64 in NCAA opener

Missouri senior Sierra Michaelis wasn’t ready for her career to end, but she also didn’t want to play an extra five minutes Friday against South Florida in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The solution: Collect freshman teammate Amber Smith’s airball and bank home the game-winning layup with 0.6 seconds left, sending the Tigers on to the second round for the second straight season with a 66-64 victory.
Michaelis scored 13 of Mizzou’s 23 points in the fourth quarter, helping fuel a second-half comeback from a 13-point halftime deficit against the feisty Bulls.
The sixth-seeded Tigers (22-10) led by as many six in the closing minutes, but couldn’t keep from fouling.
No. 11 seed South Florida (24-9) made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch, while Mizzou only went 2 of 4 at the free-throw line to set up the dramatic final seconds.
After senior Lindsey Cunningham made one of two free throws with 8 seconds left, sophomore forward Kitija Laksa delivered the game-tying three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.
Overtime seemed inevitable, but the Tigers took advantage of a rule that allows teams in the women’s game to advance the ball past halfcourt after a timeout.
That allowed senior Lianna Doty to pick out Smith with a diagonal pass across the court to the left block, where she made a leaping catch and tried a wild shot.
It missed everything except Michaelis, but that’s the best thing that could have happened as it turned out.
With the win, Missouri’s women continue to make history, winning an NCAA tourney game in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
After shooting 1 of 5 with only two rebounds in the first half, sophomore forward Cierra Porter came alive, helping spark a stirring rally with nine points and 10 rebounds in the second half.
Her dominance on the glass helped the Tigers dominate the third quarter 18-8, trimming the Bulls’ big lead to a manageable three points entering the fourth quarter.
It was also Porter’s three with 5:47 remaining that finally pushed Mizzou over the hump after playing catchup the first 14-plus minutes of the second half.
An extra pass from sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham — who finished with 12 points — ensured Porter got a clean look from the right corner.
The Tigers never trailed again and even led by as many as six points, but things got nervy at the end.
Things looked bleak at halftime.
The Bulls only shot 33 percent from three-point range during the regular season, but led 38-25 at halftime buoyed by a 6 of 12 effort from deep.
Senior Arianda Pujol, one of two players from Spain and four international players in the South Florida’s starting lineup, led all scorers with 16 first-half points.
She also hit three three-pointers, including one with 1:31 remaining before intermission, capping a run of six straight made baskets and four consecutive threes for the Bulls.
Mizzou opened the game with a 9-0 — including two early buckets by Sophie Cunningham and another by Amber Smith, who was a surprise starter, before Michaelis connected from long range.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
