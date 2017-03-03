Missouri women drop their opener in SEC tournament

Missouri couldn’t overcome a dreadful, four-point third quarter and remains winless in five tries at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
No. 6 seed Texas A&M spotted the third-seeded Tigers a three-point halftime lead, but the Aggies second-half physicality paved the way to a 62-48 victory Friday during quarterfinal action at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Mizzou (21-10), which didn’t shoot any free throws until sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham hit a pair with 3:04 remaining, rediscovered its shooting touch in the fourth quarter.
But the Tigers’ defense wasn’t able to generate enough stops for it to matter.
MU shot 7 of 11 in the final quarter, but A&M went 6 of 12 and was never seriously threatened.
The Aggies (21-10) pulled in front by 12 a couple minutes into the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Taylor Cooper and kept that double-digit lead until the final 1:50.
Missouri senior Lianna Doty’s layup made it 56-48 at that point, but A&M was perfect on six free throws in the final 1:39 in pulling away.
During the game’s opening minutes, it looked like the Tigers would be the ones storming to a lopsided win.
Behind a multipronged three-point barrage, Missouri stormed in front 9-0 out of the gate.
Doty, Cunningham and sophomore Cierra Porter each tossed in a three-pointer during the opening 2 1/2 minutes, and the Tigers dominated the boards early.
Mizzou’s lead reached 10 points at 16-6 on a layup by newly minted SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, Amber Smith, late in the first quarter.
It was 19-10 at the quarter break after MU senior Sierra Michaelis’ three-pointer in the closing seconds, but the Tigers’ offense went cold after that.
Missouri went 4 of 12 from the field in the second quarter as A&M closed within 27-24 at halftime.
The Aggies, who lost in overtime last month at Mizzou Arena during the teams’ only regular-season meeting, then opened the second half with a 13-2 run as the Tigers’ shooting misery continued.
Mizzou, which committed six third-quarter turnovers, started the second half 1 of 9 from the field before Cunningham went coast-to-coast for a layup with 2:01 left in the period.
A&M led 37-31 at that point and went into the final quarter with a 39-31 lead after Mizzou missed its last three shots in the period.
Next, A&M will face second-seeded Mississippi State, 28-3, in Saturday’s second semifinal at approximately 7:20 p.m.
Other SEC tournament games
South Carolina 72, Georgia 48: SEC player of the year A’ja Wilson scored 18 points and No. 5 and top-seeded South Carolina opened its quest for a third straight SEC Tournament title with the blowout win over Georgia. The Gamecocks played without SEC first-team pick Alaina Coates, who sat out for a second time in three games with a right ankle injury.
The Gamecocks will face No. 20 Kentucky in the semifinals.
Kentucky 65, Alabama 55: Evelyn Akhator scored 23 points and Kentucky advanced to the semifinals for the eighth straight season with the win. The fourth-seeded Wildcats broke open a close game in third quarter, using a 10-3 burst to take control.
Mississippi State 78, LSU 61: Teaira McCowan scored 13 of her 15 points in the final 13 minutes to help No. 6 Mississippi State get the win. Mississippi State, the No. 2 seed, moved into the league semifinals for a second straight year.
Comments