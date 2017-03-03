Oregon beats Missouri softball 10-3, spoils Mizzou Stadium debut

It was fitting, Ehren Earleywine’s ceremonial first pitch Friday night at brand new Mizzou Stadium.
The 11th-year Missouri softball coach, who’s played a giant role in Missouri softball’s strides — both with the $16 million stadium project and the Tigers’ 10 consecutive NCAA Regionals — stepped up to the rubber, neon ball in hand, and fired one right down the pipe.
However, his 24th-ranked Tigers couldn’t cap off the perfect home opener against No. 4 Oregon in front of 1,242 fans. Missouri fell to the Ducks, 10-3, yet freshman shortstop Braxton Burnside said “it was awesome.”
“We came out here and got to practice yesterday and kind of got a little taste of it,” Burnside said. “... This town, Coach (Earleywine), the team, the program is so deserving of this stadium. It was awesome to see (him throw out the first pitch).”
Excusing Burnside’s big fly in the sixth inning, though, as well as a home run hit by junior Amanda Sanchez in the third, Missouri (7-6) struggled.
And they did so from the get-go.
The first home run in the stadium’s first game came in the top of the first inning when Oregon (16-0) junior catcher Gwen Svekis smashed a pitch from Missouri sophomore Madi Norman to left center that reached the peak of the Columbia skyline.
The bomb put the Ducks up 2-0 and they didn’t look back.
“Obviously, no one wants to lose their first game in a brand new stadium, but it’s also nice to have someone like Oregon come in here and challenge us at the very beginning of the season,” Burnside said.
Ann Stafford, 64, thought back to her time spent at University Field, which housed the Tigers’ softball program for the past 36 years and saw 10 NCAA Regionals, four NCAA Super Regionals and a Big Eight conference tournament.
A Columbia native since 1976, Stafford has attempted to go to every softball game the previous four years.
And her thoughts when she first walked up the concrete steps to the stadium built just off Stadium Boulevard and adjacent to the Hearnes Center on Friday?
“It’s amazing. It’s like a real stadium,” Stafford said. “It’s big, it’s new — it’s just great.”
Mike Parnell, a 60-year-old Columbia native who’s come to games since 2009, agreed with Stafford, although he was upset to leave his seats at University Field.
Of Mizzou Stadium, Parnell said: “It’s a great view. Of course it’s a little cool today, but I think it’s going to be pretty awesome.”
Both Parnell and Stafford said they weren’t sure the stadium that was first proposed to fans in June of 2015 was going to be complete for the home opener.
Stafford said she drove by all week and there were workers galore. Parnell said he was worried about its completion for weeks.
He wasn’t the only one.
“There was a point where it was like, is it even going to happen?” Burnside said. “But we are super excited to be here tonight.”
For the Paragould, Ark., native in Burnside, the stadium the features a locker room with both heat and air conditioning — unlike University Field — was a longtime coming.
The team’s home runs leader with five, Burnside recalled an unofficial visit in which she saw the stadium virtually.
Oregon saw the stadium for the first of many times this weekend as the Ducks are competing in the Mizzou Tournament that spans until Sunday and will feature a total of 13 games.
What do the Tigers need to do to garner their first win at their new field?
“Just (stick) along with what we know and what we’ve been doing in practice,” Burnside said. “I think we continue to progress every day. … If we stick together as a team and stay behind Coach (Earleywine) and stay patient, the time will come for us.”
