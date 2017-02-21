Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham adds another national award, weekly conference honors

Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham added two more weekly honors for her outstanding play during a pair of Missouri victories last week.
Cunningham, who was chosen Sunday as the ESPNW national women’s college basketball player of the week, was announced Tuesday as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s National Player of the Week and the SEC women’s basketball player of the week.
During wins at Florida and versus then-No. 6 South Carolina, Cunningham averaged 27.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers (19-9, 9-5), who re-entered the Associated Press top 25 poll at No. 24 on Monday and are guaranteed a winning conference record for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012-13.
Cunningham scored a game-high 28 on Thursday during a 74-67 in Gainesville, Fla., and added 26 points — including the game-winning layup with 0.6 seconds left — with seven rebounds and five assists Sunday against the Gamecocks.
It’s the second time this season Cunningham has won the SEC women’s basketball player of the week award. She was the conference freshman of the week a record six times last season.
Cunningham and the Tigers wrap up the regular season with a Senior Night matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena and a road game Sunday at Alabama.
With two wins, Missouri is guaranteed a double bye in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which begins March 1 in Greenville, S.C.
