Mizzou football’s Junior Day ‘exceeded expectations’ for KC trio

With a loaded crop of 2018 in-state talent, Missouri football put on the full-court press Sunday for 10 Show-Me State players with a scholarship offer in hand.
That group includes three players from the Kansas City area — William Chrisman defensive end Daniel Carson, Lee’s Summit West cornerback Mario Goodrich and Blue Springs defensive end Daniel Parker Jr. — who agreed that the Tigers’ Junior Day was a blast.
“It exceeded my expectations,” said Parker, who also plays right tackle for the Wildcats. “I was expecting a regular Junior Day. That was by far the best Junior Day I’ve been to, and I’ve been to three. I went to two last year and was at KU this year.”
Parker, Goodrich and Carson were joined by seven players from St. Louis for a tour of the team’s facilities and Mizzou’s campus, making for an intimate and “more special” Junior Day in Parker’s mind.
“It was great,” Carson said. “I got to meet a lot of prospects I knew about, but I didn’t really know them or how good they were. It was a blessing to be around all those guys, who are like-minded. … I know our class is really good, but to be with the guys who are top 10 in the state was amazing.”
It was also thought-provoking as the visit sparked conversations about the possibly the group might play together at Mizzou, which should be music to second-year coach Barry Odom’s ears.
“The bond went really deep,” Carson said. “I think all of us will consider playing together, because of how we know each other and how we got closer and closer. When I left, it’s definitely a potential place I’d like to play out with those guys. It would be an amazing experience if we all chose to go to Mizzou.”
Of course, that’s a long shot.
“We all just soaked it up … and I’ve thought about it this week, if we all played together,” Goodrich said. “I don’t think there’s really a chance all 10 of us will end up at Mizzou.”
Goodrich explained that some guys dream of playing for bigger schools and the Tigers’ recent struggles — a 5-7 season marred by a player boycott during Gary Pinkel’s swansong in 2015 and a 4-8 season in Odom’s inaugural season last fall, including a combined 3-15 record in the SEC — might be a factor as well.
Still, it’s a tantalizing thought.
“It would definitely be special,” Parker said. “I know for sure it would be special if all 10 guys went to Mizzou, but I really don’t know what the chances are that would happen. … It’s fun, though, and we’re a close-knit group. It’s fun to be part of something special and amazing. We could be one of the best groups to come through.”
Goodrich, who also serves as a return specialist and playmaking wide receiver for the Titans, is among five Rivals four-star recruits in the bunch.
“Right now, I’m pretty high on Mizzou, but I haven’t taken that many visits yet,” said Goodrich, who plans to major in broadcast journalism.
Ritenour High linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, Christian Brothers College wide receiver Kamryn Babb, Parkway North defensive tackle Michael Thompson and Chaminade defensive tackle Trevor Trout also have four-star ratings.
Parker and Carson currently are listed as three-star prospects, but don’t be shocked if a star or two is added for a few players.
Don’t be shocked if it’s a long wait for Odom and Missouri’s fans either.
“We know that if we were all to commit to Mizzou, it would be a blessing to put on for our state, but we also agreed that we should go through recruiting and see what each school has to offer,” Carson said.
Parker, who committed to the Tigers last July after receiving an offer, changed his mind a few months later.
Now, he’s unlikely to make a decision — including mulling offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska — until after his senior season.
It’s the same for Goodrich — whose list includes Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina State and Mississippi, which offered Friday.
Carson added an Ohio State offer Friday to go with previous offers from Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
“It’s been overwhelming, but it’s a blessing as well,” Carson said. “It’s crazy and I like it, but I’m not an attention-seeker. It’s not my strong suit, but it’s fun and I like being recruited. It means all my hard work that I’ve done up to now has paid off.”
