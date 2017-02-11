Kim Anderson picks up career win No. 300 as MU throttles Vanderbilt 72-52

Missouri held Vanderbilt without a field goal for the final 12 minutes, 13 seconds Saturday at Mizzou Arena, delivering a historic win for third-year coach Kim Anderson.
The Tigers dominated the glass in a blistering 72-52 victory, the 300th in Anderson’s career as head coach.
It was the largest win Mizzou has registered in the Southeastern Conference during Anderson’s tenure and the 20-point win was the program’s biggest SEC win since a 68-47 victory against Alabama on Jan. 18, 2014.
Vanderbilt, which didn’t lead during the final 15:56 of the opening half, didn’t need long to erase Missouri’s six-point halftime lead.
Commodores junior guard Riley LaChance tied the game with a three-pointer at the 16:09 mark. Fewer than 3 minutes later, he scored on a runner for a 42-41 Vandy lead.
Missouri junior forward Jordan Barnett made sure it was short-lived. Barnett scored seven of his game- and career-high 23 points during a 9-0 Tigers run.
He started with a pair of free throws that moved Mizzou back in front, then added an acrobatic scooped layup in transition and his career-high fifth three-pointer.
Barnett also scored 23 points Wednesday at Texas A&M.
Senior forward Russell Woods also made a layup during the spurt, which left the Tigers in front 52-44 — its largest lead of the game to that point.
But Mizzou wasn’t finished administering a thorough beating that included an 18-4 closing kick.
The Commodores pulled within 54-48 with a series of free throws before a 12-1 outburst by the Tigers.
Sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer started the carnage with a three-pointer before sophomore guard Terrence Phillips got a bucket inside.
The estimated crowd of 6,845 leapt to its feet, roaring in full throat with 4:20 remaining when Kevin Puryear splashed in a three from the right wing.
When Barnett hustled to save a ball from going out of bounds with a blind flip to Puryear moments later, the crowd noise reached its apex.
Barnett responded by raising his arms above his head, urging for more as the celebration of a two-game home winning streak reached fever pitch.
Up 66-49 after another jumper by Puryear and two Phillips free throws, the remaining 2:26 was merely a victory march for the Tigers.
Senior Luke Kornet, a 7-foot-1 center, was the only Commodores player to reach double figures. He scored 11 despite missing all nine three-point attempts.
Vanderbilt, which is the SEC’s top three-point shooting team, only made 6 of 28 for the game in a rare road loss in conference.
First-year coach Bryce Drew’s squad had won four of six SEC road games, including consecutive wins at Florida, Texas A&M and Arkansas entering play Saturday.
A pair of early three-pointers by Puryear, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, helped Missouri jump in front during the opening minutes.
The Tigers then kept the Commodores at arm’s length for the balance of the first half.
Barnett poured in a game-high 11 first-half points, including three three-pointers.
Mizzou only shot 37.5 percent overall, going 12 of 32, but led 35-29 at intermission by hitting 5 of 10 from three-point range and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, with a 22-14 edge on the glass.
The Tigers, who led by as many as seven before halftime, parlayed 10 offensive rebounds into a 12-2 advantage in second-chance points and also outscored the Commodores 8-0 off turnovers.
