Rally for Rhyan magic: Mizzou snaps record skids with 83-78 win versus Arkansas

The crowd for the second annual Rally for Rhyan Game on Saturday at Mizzou Arena was a bit smaller than last season but no less electric.
The larger-than-usual turnout also left just as happy as last season when Missouri nursed a 13-point halftime lead to the end in an 83-78 victory against Arkansas at Mizzou Arena.
During the inaugural Rally for Rhyan game last February — which raises money for pediatric cancer research in honor of Tigers special assistant Brad Loos’ 6-year-old daughter, Rhyan Loos — Mizzou snapped a nine-game losing streak by knocking off Tennessee.
The magic survived into 2017.
With the won, the Tigers snapped several lengthy program-record losing streaks — a 13-game skid overall, a 14-game conference slide and a seven-game winless stretch at Mizzou Arena.
It was Mizzou’s first win since Dec. 6 against Miami (Ohio) and came at the expense of former coach Mike Anderson.
The Tigers were led by junior forward Jordan Barnett’s 17 points along with 16 from sophomore guard K.J. Walton, 15 from sophomore forward Kevin Puryear and 12 from sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer.
Missouri took a 13-point halftime lead, but had to know Arkansas would tighten things up in the second half.
The Tigers’ lead grew as large as 15 points when sophomore forward Kevin Puryear drilled a three-pointer at the 15:50 mark for a 60-45 lead.
Less than 8 1/2 minutes later, the Razorbacks had rallied within one point with a 20-6 run.
Seven different Arkansas players scored during the surge, but Mizzou never surrendered the lead.
Everything went Missouri’s way in the first half.
The Tigers shot 61.5 percent from the field, going 16 of 26 overall and 12 of 16 inside the three-point line.
The Razorbacks also shot well — 11 of 22 — but posted only two assists against eight turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 14-12.
Arkansas’ only lead came on junior guard Daryl Macon’s three-pointer to open the game.
Mizzou inched in front 12-10 during the opening 7 1/2 minutes before opening breathing room with a 12-0 run.
Sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer kicked off the run with a three-pointer and junior forward Jordan Barnett scored seven during the spurt.
The Tigers’ 14-point lead was the largest since an 81-55 win Dec. 6 against Miami (Ohio) — a span of 13 games, all losses.
Before Saturday, the last time Missouri won an the same day Kansas lost was March 1, 2014, when the Jayhawks lost 72-65 at Oklahoma State and the Tigers won 85-66 at Mississippi State.
Kansas lost Saturday against Iowa State 92-89 in overtime, snapping a 51-game win streak at Allen Fieldhouse.
MU later vacated that win as part of self-imposed sanctions stemming from a joint investigation with the NCAA that centered on a sham internship program its players were involved with.
Midway through the first half, sophomore quarterback Drew Lock, junior defensive end Marcell Frazier and junior linebacker Eric Beisel accepted the Battle Line Rivalry trophy for November’s season-ending comeback win against Arkansas on the gridiron.
