Florida routs Mizzou 93-54 to extend losing streak to team-record 13 games

Missouri beat Florida head-to-head Wednesday in the recruiting battle for Eastern Arizona College defensive tackle Malik Young.
The Gators got revenge Thursday at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center by pummeling the Tigers 93-54 before a national audience on ESPN2.
Things went south in a hurry, too.
No. 24 Florida (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) scored on its first nine possessions in building an 18-3 lead during the opening 5 1/2 minutes.
Missouri (5-16, 0-9 SEC) would trail by as many as 31 points in the first half, which ended with second-year coach Michael White’s squad in front 48-20.
The Tigers finished with more first-half fouls (11) than field goals made (seven), while shooting a mere 22.6 percent from the field.
The Gators, who won the first-half rebounding battle 31-13 and were 13 of 16 at the free-throw line before halftime, never led by fewer than 27 in the second half.
Mizzou matched the longest losing streak in the program’s 111-year history at 13 straight games with the loss, which also was the fifth by at least 30 points in coach Kim Anderson’s three-year tenure.
The Tigers set the dubious record two years during Anderson’s first season as head coach.
The loss also was MU’s 14th straight in SEC play, which establishes a new record for the longest conference slide.
The Tigers also extended program records for the longest road losing streak (31) and longest road losing streak in conference (28).
Midway through the first half, the only remaining drama was if Florida would cover the gargantuan 22 1/2 point spread in Las Vegas.
During the first half, former Missouri guard Tramaine Isabell, who transferred to Drexel last spring, rubbed salt in the wound with a series of tweets.
The first taking exception to a previous tweet from August by a Tigers staffer from August and the second expounded on his first tweet.
Throwback Thursday pic.twitter.com/J3pGe8xbF0— Tramaine Isabell (@oTrillMaine) February 3, 2017
All my friends know I LOVE that university. I'd send my kids there. Just never appreciated my brothers & I being BLAMED.. when it wasn't us— Tramaine Isabell (@oTrillMaine) February 3, 2017
LONGEST LOSING STREAKS IN MISSOURI HISTORY
# of games Dates (Head coach) Avg. margin
13 — Jan. 10-Feb. 21, 2015 (Kim Anderson) -14.0 ppg
13 — Dec. 10, 2016-current (Kim Anderson) -12.0 ppg
12 — Dec. 15, 1966-Jan. 31, 1967 (Bob Vanatta) -13.0 ppg
12 — Dec. 30, 1965-Feb. 21, 1966 (Bob Vanatta) -19.9 ppg
11 — Dec. 20, 1958-Feb. 7, 1959 (Wilbur Stalcup) -7.5 ppg
9 — Jan. 12-Feb. 10, 2016 (Kim Anderson) -14.8 ppg
8 — Feb. 18-March 3, 1914 (O.F. Field) -8.0 ppg
8 — Dec. 12, 1960-Jan. 9, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup) -11.8 ppg
8 — Feb. 7-March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta) -12.4 ppg
8 — Jan. 19-Feb. 18, 1974 (Norm Stewart) -7.9 ppg
LONGEST CONFERENCE LOSING STREAK IN MISSOURI HISTORY
# of games Dates (Head coach)
14 — Feb. 20, 2016-current (Kim Anderson)
13 — Jan. 10, 2015-Feb. 21, 2015 (Kim Anderson)
11 — Feb. 17, 1958-Feb. 7, 1959 (Wilbur Stalcup)
11 — Jan. 3, 1966-Feb. 21, 1966 (Bob Vanatta)
9 — Feb. 7, 1967-Jan. 6, 1968 (Bob Vanatta 8/Norm Stewart 1)
9 — Jan. 12, 2016-Feb. 10, 2016 (Kim Anderson)
8 — Feb. 18, 1914-March 3, 1914 (O.F. Field)
8 — Jan. 19, 1974-Feb. 18, 1974 (Norm Stewart)
LONGEST ROAD LOSING STREAKS IN MIZZOU HISTORY
# of games Dates (Head coach)
31 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith5/Kim Anderson 26)
16 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Dec. 23, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
14 — Feb. 18, 1996 to Dec. 6, 1997 (Norm Stewart)
12 — Dec. 5, 1966 to March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta)
10 — Jan. 10, 1942 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
10 — Jan. 21, 2006 to Jan. 15, 2007 (Quin Snyder 4/Melvin Watkins 3/Mike Anderson 3)
LONGEST CONFERENCE ROAD LOSING STREAKS IN MIZZOU HISTORY
# of games Dates (Head coach)
28 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 23)
18 — Feb. 21, 1996 to Feb. 21, 1998 (Norm Stewart)
13 — March 1, 1940 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
13 — Feb. 23, 1959 to Feb. 1, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup)
10 — March 5, 1973 to Jan, 22, 1975 (Norm Stewart)
10 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Feb. 18, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
WORST LOSSES IN MIZZOU HISTORY
() indicates AP ranking
Margin Date Opponent Score
55 Jan. 3, 1998 at Kansas State L, 111-56
52 Dec. 2, 1993 at (2) Arkansas L, 120-68
49 Jan. 13, 2015 at Kentucky L, 86-37
47 Dec. 28, 1977 vs. (17) Kansas* L, 96-49
47 Jan. 29, 1943 at Great Lakes NTS L, 92-45
44 Feb. 15, 1965 at (7) Kansas L, 98-54
39 Feb. 2, 2017 at (24) Florida L, 93-57
39 March 7, 1959 at (2) Kansas State L, 108-69
39 Dec. 19, 1941 at Washington State L, 62-23
37 Feb. 16, 2008 at (18) Kansas State L, 100-63
36 Dec. 13, 2015 at (13) Arizona L, 88-52
36 Feb. 3, 1996 at Oklahoma L, 104-68
36 March 9, 1974 at (15) Kansas L, 112-76
36 Jan. 13, 1945 Iowa Pre-Flight L, 74-38
35 Feb. 25, 1967 at (4) Kansas L, 90-55
35 Dec. 29, 1966 vs. Colorado* L, 92-57
35 Feb. 4, 1963 at Kansas State L, 90-55
34 Jan. 27, 2016 at (20) Kentucky L, 88-54
34 Feb. 11, 1986 at (3) Kansas L, 100-66
33 Jan. 12, 2016 Arkansas L, 94-61
33 Feb. 18, 2006 at (22) Kansas L, 79-46
33 Dec. 23, 1977 at Florida State L, 97-64
33 Dec. 26, 1970 vs. (8) Kansas* (Kansas City) L, 96-63
33 Feb. 16, 1957 (2) Kansas L, 91-58
32 Dec. 21, 2005 vs. (6) Illinois# (St. Louis) L, 82-50
32 Jan. 28, 2002 at (2) Kansas L, 105-73
31 Jan. 19, 2013 at (10) Florida L, 83-52
31 March 3, 1990 at Notre Dame L, 98-67
31 Feb. 24, 1945 at Kansas L, 64-33
31 Jan. 30, 1908 at Iowa L, 46-15
30 Dec. 7, 1964 at (1) Michigan L, 91-61
