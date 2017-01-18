Mizzou loses ninth straight, 29th in a row on the road in 68-56 loss at Alabama

It wasn’t as thrilling as the College Football Playoff championship game, but Alabama should take solace in the fact that it won Wednesday against Missouri at Coleman Coliseum.
It’s barely been a week since Clemson ripped the beating heart from Crimson Tide fans with a last-second, game-winning touchdown in college football’s national title game.
Alabama basketball’s 4-1 start in Southeastern Conference play won’t make up for that loss, but it’s encouraging.
The Tide forced the Tigers into committing a season-high 19 turnovers in a 68-56 win.
Both teams struggled to make shots during a sad-sack opening half, but Alabama caught fire from long range in the second half — going 6 of 12 from three-point range — and rode the SEC’s stingiest defense from there.
Missouri’s losing streak reached nine straight games, which is tied for the third-longest skid in program history.
Three of the Tigers’ five longest losing streak have occurred during the last three seasons under third-year coach Kim Anderson.
Alabama made its first four shots to open the second half, including back-to-back three-pointers by freshman guard Dazon Ingram and another by freshman forward Braxton Key.
During those opening minutes, Missouri got back within four points twice — on a three-pointer by sophomore guard Terrence Phillips, who started the second half, and again on two free throws by senior forward Russell Woods — but the barrage from distance reestablished breathing room.
The Tigers committed three quick turnovers, which helped the Tide stretch the lead to double digits for the first time.
Key’s second-chance dunk roughly six minutes into the second half capped a 15-5 run that proved insurmountable for coach Kim Anderson’s crew.
After trailing 41-29, Mizzou never again drew closer than seven points and trailed by 10 points or more for the final 10:53.
The Tigers have now lost 29 straight road games, including 26 in row in conference.
The first five losses in those streaks came under former coach Frank Haith, making the program 0-24 overall on the road and 0-21 in road conference games under Anderson.
Missouri, which dropped to 0-5 all-time at Alabama, have lost 10 straight SEC games dating back to last season.
Phillips led the Tigers with 16 points and a game-high seven assists, while Woods added13 points.
Riley Norris and Avery Johnson Jr. led four Tide players in double figures with 13 points apiece.
Missouri committed more turnovers in the first half (11) and more fouls (nine) than it made field goals (six).
The silver lining was that Alabama played almost as poorly in building a meager 26-19 lead.
The Tigers shot 30 percent from the field, going 6 of 20 overall, and missed more free throws than it made, going 4 of 9 at the stripe.
Eight of the nine Mizzou players who saw the floor in the first half committed at least one turnover.
Meanwhile, the Tide fell in love with the three-pointer, going 3 of 15, and also struggled at the free-throw line, connecting on only 3 of 7 charity tosses.
After opening the game 5 of 8 from the field, Alabama missed 12 of its next 13 attempts from the field in a sloppy offensive performance.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments