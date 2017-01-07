MU cornerbacks coach Greg Brown leaving for Auburn

The Missouri football coaching staff now has a vacancy.
Greg Brown, Missouri’s cornerbacks coach and a 36-year veteran of the coaching profession, was snagged by Auburn on Saturday.
“I’m extremely excited to come to Auburn and have the opportunity to work for (coach) Gus Malzahn and on the defensive side of the ball with Kevin Steele,” Brown said in an Auburn release. “Auburn has a great football tradition built on hard work and toughness. I can’t wait to get to Auburn to help continue to build upon that success.”
Brown’s move was first reported by AuburnUndercover.com, and it was opened up by the departure of Auburn secondary coach Wesley McGriff back in December. McGriff was hired to be Mississippi’s defensive coordinator.
“I’m excited to welcome Greg Brown, who is one of the best defensive backs coaches in all of football to our staff at Auburn,” Malzahn said in the release. “Greg has coached three Thorpe Award winners and has a strong proven track record of developing players at both the college and professional level.”
This past year, Brown helped coach Missouri senior cornerback Aarion Penton to a first-team All-SEC selection in his first year under Missouri coach Barry Odom.
Brown’s move back south is to familiar territory. He coached Alabama’s secondary under Nick Saban in 2013. From there, he moved to Louisville for two years prior to last season’s stint in Columbia.
Comments