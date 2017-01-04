Second-half struggles doom Mizzou in SEC opener against LSU

Arguably its best opening half of the season wasn’t enough to propel Missouri to victory.
The Tigers led by five at halftime and remained tied with LSU after nearly 28 minutes, but everything unraveled during the final 12 minutes, 35 seconds.
LSU escaped Mizzou Arena with an 88-77 victory behind sophomore guard Antonio Blakeney’s 24 points and six rebounds.
It was Missouri’s fifth straight loss.
The game was tied at 56-56 after senior Russell Woods’ layup 7 1/2 minutes into the second half.
LSU (9-4, 1-1 SEC) pulled away with a 15-2 run as Mizzou went ice cold from the field, managing one field goal during a four-minute stretch.
Six LSU players scored during the surge that left the visitors in front 71-58.
Missouri (5-8, 0-1 SEC) never recovered and never again got closer than nine points the rest of the way in the program’s sixth straight conference loss dating back to last season.
MU shot 47 percent in the first half, including 43 percent from three-point range, in building a 40-35 lead.
Both marks are significantly above the Tigers’ season averages of 39.7 percent and 27.2 percent and proved unsustainable in the second half.
Mizzou cooled off to 38.7 percent overall and a dismal 7.7 percent from three-point range, going 1 of 13 from distance, after halftime.
Meanwhile, LSU shot 55 percent from the field, going 21 of 38 overall in outscoring MU 53-37 during the second half.
Missouri dug its customary early hole.
LSU led 13-6 after Antonio Blakeney’s old-fashioned three-point play less than four minutes into the game, but it would be nearly 6 1/2 minutes before the visitors scored again.
Mizzou took advantage by going nuts from long range, connecting on four three-pointers during a 16-0 run.
Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips, who came off the bench for the first time in 44 games with Mizzou, ignited the rally with a three-pointer.
Sophomore forward Kevin Puryear added a mid-range jumper before a mid-range jumper from junior forward Jordan Barnett knotted the game.
Sophomore guard Jordan Geist, Puryear and Barnett then drilled successive threes as the MU surged in front 22-13.
Geist, who finished with 13 points, added a three-pointer with 5:11 remaining pushed the lead to 10 points at 33-23 and Mizzou went into the break with a 40-35 edge.
Sophomore guard K.J. Walton, who made his first start of the season after starting seven times his freshman year, finished with 11 points, but was only 3 of 7 from the free-throw line — part of a 16 of 26 collective effort.
Barnett finished with a career-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half, and a game-high nine rebounds.
Puryear scored 15 with seven boards before fouling out, while Phillips added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds with only one turnover off the bench.
Sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer, who had started the season’s first four games and led Mizzou in minutes at 31.8 per game entering Wednesday, didn’t see the floor until the 11:58 mark in the second half and played less than two minutes.
Freshman forward Mitchell Smith fell down while backpedaling on defense during LSU’s final possession of the first half.
He had to be helped off the floor by Mizzou’s training staff and wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg.
Smith did not return to the bench for the second half.
