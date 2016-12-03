Mizzou men survive late scare against Western Kentucky

Unable to grow a three-point halftime lead, Missouri found itself in a flat-footed tie with Western Kentucky three minutes into the second half Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers, who were coming off a stunning home upset four days earlier, needed a spark and a reason for the 4,547 fans in attendance to cheer.
Things looked bleak with last season’s leading scorer, sophomore forward Kevin Puryear, headed to the bench with three fouls, but sophomore Cullen VanLeer and freshman Frankie Hughes lifted Mizzou into the lead in keying a 59-56 bounce-back win.
VanLeer swished a three from the right wing, which put the Tigers in front to stay with 16:32 remaining.
Hughes then went the length of the floor in transition for a one-handed jam that prompted a Hilltoppers timeout.
It wasn’t easy, but Mizzou did just enough to avoid a second straight demoralizing loss.
Around the 12-minute mark, it looked like the Tigers would cruise after another monster jam by Hughes pumped the lead to double figures for the first time at 52-42.
Mizzou still led 57-48 with 7 minutes remaining after a free throw by senior Russell Woods, but its offense went ice cold.
The Tigers didn’t score again until VanLeer hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining, ending an 8-0 run by the Hilltoppers.
Mizzou’s last field goal in the game came with 8:29 left.
Western Kentucky, which has now lost four consecutive games, pulled within 57-56 on a three-point play by senior guard Junior Lomomba, a Providence transfer, at the 1:36 mark.
The Hilltoppers had a chance to take the lead coming out of a timeout with 1:12 remaining, but Lomomba threw the ball away.
Senior guard Pancake Thomas came up short on a three-pointer on WKU’s next possession, which VanLeer rebounded before he was fouled in the closing seconds.
Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury was out of timeouts, but VanLeer made both free throws and third-year MU coach Kim Anderson called a timeout that allowed Western Kentucky to set up a play.
Fortunately for the Tigers — who shot 35.1 percent from the floor for the game, going 20 of 57, but won 44-30 on the boards and benefitted from 20 Hilltoppers turnovers — the desperation heave didn’t work.
Mizzou trailed for nearly 12 minutes in the first half after another icy shooting performance.
The Tigers set a dubious program record during Monday’s loss against North Carolina Central, shooing an all-time worst 25 percent from the field in a 10-point loss.
Against Western Kentucky, Missouri shot only 29 percent in the first half, including 4 of 17 from three-point range accompanied by an 11 of 17 effort from the free-throw line.
The Tigers withstood that flurry of missed shots and nine first-half turnovers by winning 25-18 on the glass, including 11 offensive rebounds that led to an 11-2 edge in second-chance points.
The Hilltoppers grabbed an early six-point lead behind Thomas, a graduate-student transfer from Hartford.
Hughes, who finished with a game-high 18 points, powered a Mizzou comeback in the closing minutes before halftime.
He shook off five consecutive misses to start the game and drilled three consecutive three-pointers at one stretch as the Tigers closed within 30-29.
He tied the game with a free throw after securing a steal before a free throw by senior Russell Woods and two by freshman Willie Jackson put MU in front 33-30 at intermission.
Puryear scored 12 with five rebounds, while Woods added 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips also had eight boards with a game-best five assists.
During the break, the loudest Mizzou Arena ovation to that point rang out when Mizzou student Aaron Brown sank a half-court shot to win $5,000 during a promotion.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments