Mizzou’s Keyon Dilosa arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, suspended from team

Missouri sophomore wide receiver Keyon Dilosa was arrested early Wednesday morning outside a Columbia bar on suspicion of domestic assault in the third degree after a witness allegedly saw Dilosa hit a 20-year-old woman in the face.
Dilosa has been suspended indefinitely from the Mizzou football team, according to associate athletic director Chad Moller.
“We are aware of the situation and addressing it internally,” Moller said in an email release Wednesday. “He is suspended indefinitely while we work to learn more.”
According to the Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched to Harpo’s shortly after midnight in response to reports of a physical disturbance.
Police found a witness who saw Dilosa and the woman in a verbal argument outside the bar before seeing Dilosa allegedly “strike the victim one time in the face with a closed fist.” Bystanders restrained Dilosa until officers arrived, according to the witness.
The victim, according to police, was in an intimate relationship with Dilosa, who was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Dilosa was booked at Boone County Jail at 3:19 a.m. and released at 3:33 a.m. after posting $1,000 bond.
Domestic assault in the third degree is a Class A misdemeanor. Dilosa is yet to be formally charged.
Dilosa, a native of Round Rock, Texas, appeared in three of the Tigers’ first four games, but he did not play in the final eight games and finished the season with two catches for seven yards.
After redshirting in 2014, Dilosa made 11 catches for 86 yards during his freshman season in 2015.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
