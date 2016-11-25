Mizzou discovers pulse at halftime, rallies past Arkansas 28-24

First-year Missouri coach Barry Odom played the role of Dr. Frankenstein at halftime Friday during the Battle Line Rivalry showdown at Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers had a team Thanksgiving on Wednesday afternoon, so a lifeless first-half performance can’t be blamed on a post-holiday turkey coma.
Nonetheless, Mizzou dug a 17-point halftime hole against Arkansas only to rally into the lead after Odom reanimated his squad at halftime.
The Tigers pitched a second-half shutout and scored three unanswered touchdowns in rallying for a 28-24 win, sending 17 seniors out on a high note in front of a crowd of 51,043.
Early on, the scene of Odom accepting the traveling trophy designed for this burgeoning rivalry seemed unthinkable.
Missouri, 4-8, was coming off a 37-point performance at Tennessee, which featured a school-record 110 plays and 740 yards — 4 shy of the program’s single-game record.
The Tigers ran just 19 plays in the first half and had 5 minutes and 40 seconds of possession against the Razorbacks, who controlled the ball for a staggering 24:20.
Arkansas, 7-5, quickly jumped in front with a two-play touchdown drive on the game’s opening possession.
A 66-yard bootleg pass from junior quarterback Austin Allen to senior wide receiver Keon Hatcher set up a 1-yard score by sophomore Rawleigh Williams III only 55 seconds into the game.
After a three-and-out, Odom’s squad narrowly avoided disaster after forcing a punt on the Razorbacks’ next drive when redshirt freshman Johnathon Johnson managed to recover his own muffed punt.
Johnson atoned two plays later, dashing 82 yards on a jet sweep. That led to a game-tying touchdown, but only after junior J’Mon Moore’s heads-up save.
Running back Ish Witter appeared to score on an 8-yard run, but replay showed that Witter flipped the ball from his hand before reaching the end zone.
Fortunately for the Tigers, video also showed that as several teammates streamed past the loose ball to celebrate with Witter, Moore picked up the loose ball.
Officially, Witter, who limped off the field early in the third quarter and didn’t return, was credited with a 7-yard rush and Moore scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
The Razorbacks continued to gash the Tigers’ defense, immediately retaking the lead on freshman Devwah Whaley’s 30-yard touchdown run that capped a drive that lasted 5:22.
Mizzou missed a big opportunity on its next drive when sophomore quarterback Drew Lock lofted a perfect pass into sophomore Emanuel Hall’s hands deep down the Arkansas sideline. Hall dropped a certain 59-yard touchdown and the Tigers eventually punted.
Arkansas overwhelmed Mizzou from there with a 16-play drive that went 91 yards and lasted 9 minutes before Allen connected with redshirt freshman tight end Austin Cantrell for a 5-yard touchdown.
Senior kicker Adam McFain later added a 33-yard field goal, which had the Hogs in front 24-7 at halftime.
The Tigers, who were outgained 318-137 in the first half, discovered a pulse in the locker room.
Lock, who finished 16 of 26 for 268 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, led a nine-play scoring drive to open the second half. He moved Mizzou down the field with 48- and 18-yard completions to Moore, who finished with six catches for 135 yards and topped 1,000 yards for the season with a 49-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
One play after Witter left the game, sophomore Nate Strong scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 2-yard run.
Arkansas embarked on a 13-play march, reaching the MU 3-yard line, and threatened to reclaim momentum before senior cornerback Aarion Penton flushed Allen on a blitz. Freshman linebacker Cale Garrett — who finished with a game-high 10 tackles, including 1 1/2 for a loss — picked off Allen’s off-balance throw at the goal line.
Four plays later, Odom greenlit a punt fake from the 7-yard line and junior safety Anthony Sherrils picked up the first down with a 14-yard run.
Mizzou powered to victory from there.
Two plays after Sherrils’ run, Johnson hauled in another beauty of a deep ball from Lock and raced 67 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers took their first lead on the next drive after a critical three-and-out by the defense.
Strong — who finished with 17 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs — did the honors with a 1-yard plunge after Moore’s 49-yard catch flipped the field.
The Razorbacks neared the goal midway through the fourth quarter, but Penton picked off Allen in the end zone to protect the Tigers’ lead. It was his fifth pick of the season and 10th of his career, which is tied for seventh in program history.
Arkansas got one more crack at the win in the final 2:53, but a pass-heavy drive stalled at the Mizzou 20 when junior Marcell Frazier sacked Allen on fourth down to seal the victory.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
