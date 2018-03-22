The NCAA makes billions. These coaches make millions. The players? Not a dime

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas' Bill Self, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski are all coaching at the Sweet 16 in Omaha, earn millions and are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. What do they think of the NCAA's player compensation model? NCAA Eric Garland

Kansas' Bill Self, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski are all coaching at the Sweet 16 in Omaha, earn millions and are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. What do they think of the NCAA's player compensation model? NCAA Eric Garland