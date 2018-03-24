Mississippi State, UCLA women's teams both looking for an NCAA breakthrough

Last year, Mississippi State was the underdog that put together an improbable string of program-changing upsets that carried the team all the way to the national title game.
This year, the Bulldogs are 35-1 and carry the same level of gravitas as the teams it upset last season.
Last year, UCLA lost in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.
This year, the Bruins broke through for their first Elite Eight appearance since 1999, the first of what they hope are a string of program-changing upsets.
Mississippi State and UCLA meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sprint Center to decide the Kansas City Regional and punch a ticket to the Women’s Final Four.
Mississippi State is looking to get back to claim that first national title that eluded it last year.
“For this team, this group, these seniors, the thing about them, they know what’s at stake. They’ve been in this game before,” Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said. “That probably gives them a little confidence to understand what’s coming down the pike and how to respond.”
UCLA (27-7) is aiming for the first Final Four appearance in school history.
“I think every part of previous years have created different lessons … it’s a cumulative maturing that has taken place and to try to use every experience,” UCLA coach Cori Close said.
Both teams were impressive in their Sweet 16 matchups on Friday.
Mississippi State wore down North Carolina State with its combination of size and speed. Junior center Teaira McCowan, who stands 6-feet-7, didn’t miss from the field or the line on the way to 24 points. Guards Victoria Vivians and Morgan William combined for 27 points and 11 assists while providing constant defensive pressure.
UCLA outrebounded a bigger Texas team while simultaneously using its length and athleticism to force 21 turnovers and turn them into 31 points. Guard Jordin Canada scored 20 of her game-high 22 points after halftime, and forward Monique Billings finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
After putting on a show in the semifinals, William and Canada have the opportunity to face off against each other.
“She is a point guard overall, offensively and defensively. She won Defensive Player of the Year in the Pac 12. She has a great offensive game, improving every year,” William said of Canada. “She’s probably the best point guard that I will go against this year.”
The Bruins have looked to Canada as their catalyst throughout the year.
“She is the captain of the ship. We go as she goes, in so many ways,” Close said.
Billings-McCowan is the other matchup that could go a long way toward deciding who advances to next week’s Final Four in Columbus, Ohio.
“We talked about playing early, playing low and just being able to use my advantages as a post,” Billings said. “Which is like speed, quickness and, yeah, just playing at a high tempo.”
UCLA will be the 11th ranked opponent on the Bulldogs’ schedule this season, and present a new challenge.
“From their length, their athleticism, their size, at really four spots on the floor, they’re a pretty unique team,” Schaefer said. “Watching it in person (Friday night), I was just really impressed with how UCLA played and dominated the game.”
UCLA is 40 short minutes away from its first Final Four, and the Bruins aren’t ready for the journey to end.
“This year has been different for us because we made it over that Sweet 16 hump that we were stuck at for the last two years,” Billings said. “So now we need to make it over the Elite Eight hump and just keep it going.”
