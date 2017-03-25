KU’s Frank Mason and Josh Jackson make NCAA All-Midwest Regional team

Kansas fell to Oregon 74-60 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. Still, Kansas’ Frank Mason and Josh Jackson were chosen for the All-Midwest Regional team.
Jordan Bell, Oregon
Bell was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Region, and he was a force at the basket against the Jayhawks, with eight blocked shots. He also had 11 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday after going for 17 points and 13 boards against Michigan. Bell showed why he was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.
Frank Mason, Kansas
The senior point guard finished his career at Kansas with a strong game, 21 points, including 17 in the first half. Mason had 26 points and made 9 of 11 shots to go along with seven assists in the Sweet 16 victory over Purdue. Next stop for Mason is likely a round of national player of the year honors this week.
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Brooks was the Ducks’ second-half star. Oregon was able to keep Kansas at arm’s length in the second half thanks mainly to Brooks, who hit some huge shots. Brooks finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Jayhawks after coming up with 12 points against Michigan on Thursday.
Tyler Dorsey, Oregon
Is there a hotter player in the NCAA Tournament than Dorsey? He kept it going Saturday against Kansas with a game-high 27, and his long three-pointer with 1:51 remaining gave the Ducks a nine-point lead and was the dagger. Dorsey has topped 20 points in all NCAA Tournament games.
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Jackson recorded a pair of double-doubles in the regional. He finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ victory over Purdue. Against Oregon, Jackson collected his second foul before the first media timeout and didn’t score in the first half. He finished with 10 points and 12 boards in what is likely his final college game.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments