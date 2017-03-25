Northwest Missouri wins Division II men’s basketball, football titles in same school year

Northwest Missouri State has pulled off the double.
The Bearcats defeated Fairmont State 71-61 victory for the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northwest became the first Division II program to win football and men’s basketball titles in the same school year.
The Bearcats finished the season 35-1.
Northwest Missouri State scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed. The Bearcats extended an 11-point halftime lead to 14 on a Justin Pitts three-pointer. Fairmont’s Matt Bingaya went on a personal 6-0 run before Pitts responded with another triple.
Fairmont entered the game averaging 95 points, but it couldn’t muster much offense and its press defense was largely useless against the Bearcats.
Pitts, the NABC Division II player of the year, finished with 23 points and was voted most outstanding player of the Elite Eight. The junior from Blue Springs played all 40 minutes and committed just one turnover.
Chris-Ebou Ndow was the work horse on the boards with 18 rebounds to go along with 17 points. Anthony Woods added 13.
Northwest Missouri State had been the regional runner-up each of the past three years. But the Bearcats finished the job for the program’s first men’s basketball national championship.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments