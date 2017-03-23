Oregon survives Michigan’s final shot, advances to meet Kansas-Purdue winner

Oregon, which won the first NCAA championship in 1939, hasn’t played in a Final Four since. The Ducks are one victory away after their 69-68 triumph over Michigan on Thursday at the Sprint Center.
The triumph wasn’t assured until Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. missed a long jumper. The shot fell short and Oregon’s Jordan Bell secured the rebound as time expired.
The Ducks will meet the Kansas-Purdue winner in the Elite Eight on Saturday. Oregon fell to Oklahoma in a regional championship game last season.
Oregon had a chance to pad its lead with 14.9 seconds remaining, but Dylan Ennis missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Michigan got the rebound, and after an Oregon foul with 9.4 seconds remaining — the Wolverines weren’t in the bonus — the final play came down to Walton, the point guard who finished with 20 points.
Oregon, which led most of the second half, fell behind 68-65 with 2 minutes remaining. Bell hit a jumper to cut it to one, and after a Walton miss, the Ducks took the lead on Tyler Dorsey’s maneuver at the basket with 1:08 remaining.
Dorsey finished with 20 points and Bell had 16.
Michigan’s amazing run comes to an end. The Wolverines appeared to be a bubble team in February before the team closed fast with victories over Purdue and Wisconsin.
Michigan repeated those outcomes in the Big Ten Tournament, winning the event as a No. 8 seed, then defeated Oklahoma State and second-seeded Louisville with big second halves to reach the Sweet 16.
After a cold shooting start by both sides — Michigan led 18-17 after 13 minutes — the offenses arrived. For Oregon, Dorsey got the hot hand.
He’s been on fire lately, entering the game with five straight games of 20 or more points. He finished the first half with 12 points, including three-pointers on successive possessions.
Walton Jr., was doing it all for Michigan. His 11 points led the Wolverines and he had assists on seven of the team’s 11 first-half field goals.
But Michigan was sloppy with the ball in the first half, committing seven turnovers. The Wolverines entered the game leading the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 9.2.
The first half featured eight ties and eight lead changes.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments